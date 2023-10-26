Home

Travel

Shimla Enjoys Unusual Tourist Influx As Plains In North India Struggles To Breath Fresh Air

Shimla Enjoys Unusual Tourist Influx As Plains In North India Struggles To Breath Fresh Air

Except for Solan, where the AQI is under the 'moderate' category, the Air Quality Index in tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh is under the 'good' category including Shimla, which recorded an AQI of 34 on Wednesday.

Shimla Enjoys Unusual Tourist Influx As Plains In North India Struggles To Breath Fresh Air

New Delhi: Shimla, the most sought after hill station, needs no introduction. It’s lush greenery, pleasant climate, and snow-clad hills have attracted tourists for years. With the quality of air in the plains of North India now reaching the ‘poor’ category, tourists from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring areas are heading towards the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’ where even the highest AQI comes under ‘moderate’ category.

Trending Now

Speaking to news agency ANI, the environmental scientist and Principal Scientific officer of the Environment Science and Technology Department of Himachal, Dr Suresh Attri said that the data released on October 25 shows that the good air quality and pleasant weather conditions are attracting tourists from neighbouring states.

You may like to read

“As you know other parts of India are reeling under the worst Air Quality Index. Himachal Pradesh is recording a commendable AQI, (with) Manali having the cleanest air in the state, followed by Kullu, Dharamshala and Shimla,” he said. “Shimla recorded AQI at 34, Manali recorded lowest at 6 and Kullu 7, followed by Dharamshala which recorded AQI value at 15,” he added.

Amarpreet Singh, a tourist from Ambala said that the higher AQI and rise in the level of pollution in the wake of Diwali and other festivals has brought him Shimla. “I would recommend everyone to come here and would advise you to stop using firecrackers. If you don’t burn firecrackers you would find air quality like Shimla in Delhi and other parts of north India,” Amarpreet said.

Karen, a tourist from Wales said, “There is no traffic. The traffic with the no. of vehicles contributes to the air pollution. So it feels a lot cleaner and safer as well when you are walking up a street and you can look at the view….”

#WATCH | Shimla: “There is no traffic. The traffic with the no. of vehicles contributes to the air pollution. So it feels a lot cleaner and safer as well when you are walking up a street and you can look at the view…,” says Karen, a tourist from Wales, UK. pic.twitter.com/IKF024Q8uY — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2023

Except for Solan, where the AQI is under the ‘moderate’ category, the Air Quality Index in tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh is under the ‘good’ category including Shimla, which recorded an AQI of 34 on Wednesday. While the AQI stood above 300 in at least 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi on Tuesday, Manali recorded the lowest AQI (6), followed by Kullu (7) and Dharamshala (15) on Wednesday.

12 Best Things To Do In Shimla

So, now if you are planning to visit the place or are already there, it is time to explore the activities you can undertake in the hill station.

Toy Train Ride: Passing Through The Green Hills Shopping At Lakkar Bazar: For The Shopaholics Ice skating: Asia’s Only Open-Air Ice Skating Rink Rafting At Tattapani: Feel The Adventure Chadwick Waterfall: See The Splendid Beauty Jakhu Temple: Trek To The Top Pine Forests: Take A Walk Amidst The Nature Indian Institute of Advanced Studies: Capture The Beauty Military Museum At Annandale: Walk Through The History Scandal Point: Watch The Beautiful Sunset River Rafting: Sail Across The Crystal Clear Water Paragliding: Take A Dive In The Sky

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.