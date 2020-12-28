Himachal Pradesh’s capital- Shimla received season’s first snowfall on Sunday. Tourists who are present in the beautiful city to celebrate Christmas and New Year couldn’t be happier. The town witnessed light snowfall at around 9.15 pm at Mall road, Jakhu, Chhota Shimla and other areas. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire at Rohru's Bagi Village, 13 Families Left Homeless

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snowfall in isolated places of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Several places in the state, including Keylong, Kalpa and Manali, shivered at sub-zero temperatures. Also Read - Goa, Kerala and Shimla Emerge As The Top 3 Bucket-List Destinations for 2021

Himachal Pradesh: Tourists enjoy snowfall in Shimla as the state capital receives fresh snowfall. “It’s an amazing experience to be here & play with snow. It’s the first time I’m seeing such kind of snowfall,” says a tourist pic.twitter.com/kXMUSEqb7I — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020



Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, Met centre Shimla director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded a low of minus 3.4 and minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, he added.

Minimum temperatures in Mandi, Bhuntar, Sundernagar and Solan settled at minus 2, minus 1.6, minus 1.2 and minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Dalhousie and Kufri recorded a low of 2.9 and 3.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 4.7 degrees Celsius, he added.

Kangra recorded the highest temperature in the state at 19.4 degrees Celsius.

The Met Centre has predicted rain and snowfall in isolated places of the state on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)