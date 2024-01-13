By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Shoppaholics! Check Out This Curated List Of 10 Markets In Delhi-NCR For All Your Needs
From shopping for the latest fashion clothes and sarees to looking at a unique collection of handicrafts and more, there is a marketplace for everyone. Here are the top 10 markets in the New Delhi NCR region that will meet all your needs.
New Delhi: Ever wondered how to navigate the markets of New Delhi and around for that one shopping but ran out of options? From shopping latest fashion clothes, sarees to looking at a unique collection of handicraft and more, there is a marketplace for everyone.
Trending Now
Here are top 10 markets in the Delhi-NCR region that will meet all your needs.
Chandni Chowk:
- Location: Old Delhi, near Red Fort
- What you can find: Textiles, spices, jewelry, electronics, books, street food
- Best time to visit: Early morning (8-10 am) to avoid crowds and enjoy the cooler temperatures, or evenings for a vibrant atmosphere
- Nearest metro station: Chandni Chowk
- Insider tip: Hire a rickshaw or cycle rickshaw to navigate the narrow lanes and soak in the historic charm. Don’t forget to bargain!
Dilli Haat:
Location: INA Market, South Delhi
What you can find: Handicrafts, souvenirs, textiles, clothing, and food from different Indian states
Best time to visit: Weekdays to avoid weekend crowds; evenings for cultural events and performances
Nearest metro station: INA
Insider tip: Attend a cultural performance or workshop to learn about Indian traditions and art forms.
Sarojini Nagar Market:
Location: Sarojini Nagar, South Delhi
What you can find: Trendy and affordable clothing, accessories, footwear, and home decor
Best time to visit: Weekdays (avoid Mondays) for better deals and less crowds; mornings for fresh arrivals
Nearest metro station: South Extension
Insider tip: Be prepared to bargain and have fun rummaging through the piles of clothes for hidden gems!
Khan Market:
Location: Khan Market, Central Delhi
What you can find: Bookshops, cafes, restaurants, boutiques, art galleries
Best time to visit: Evenings for a lively atmosphere and outdoor seating, weekends for browsing art galleries and bookstores
Nearest metro station: Khan Market
Insider tip: Grab a coffee and people-watch at one of the many cafes, or catch a live music performance at a local bar.
Nehru Place:
Location: Nehru Place, South Delhi
What you can find: Electronics, computer hardware, gadgets, mobile phones
Best time to visit: Weekdays to avoid weekend crowds, mornings for quicker service
Nearest metro station: Nehru Place
Insider tip: Do your research beforehand and compare prices before making a purchase. Bargain for better deals!
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.