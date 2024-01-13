Home

Travel

Shoppaholics! Check Out This Curated List Of 10 Markets In Delhi-NCR For All Your Needs

Shoppaholics! Check Out This Curated List Of 10 Markets In Delhi-NCR For All Your Needs

From shopping for the latest fashion clothes and sarees to looking at a unique collection of handicrafts and more, there is a marketplace for everyone. Here are the top 10 markets in the New Delhi NCR region that will meet all your needs.

Here Is A List Of 10 Markets In Delhi NCR For All Your Needs

New Delhi: Ever wondered how to navigate the markets of New Delhi and around for that one shopping but ran out of options? From shopping latest fashion clothes, sarees to looking at a unique collection of handicraft and more, there is a marketplace for everyone.

Trending Now

Here are top 10 markets in the Delhi-NCR region that will meet all your needs.

Chandni Chowk:

You may like to read

Location: Old Delhi, near Red Fort

Old Delhi, near Red Fort What you can find: Textiles, spices, jewelry, electronics, books, street food

Textiles, spices, jewelry, electronics, books, street food Best time to visit: Early morning (8-10 am) to avoid crowds and enjoy the cooler temperatures, or evenings for a vibrant atmosphere

Early morning (8-10 am) to avoid crowds and enjoy the cooler temperatures, or evenings for a vibrant atmosphere Nearest metro station: Chandni Chowk

Chandni Chowk Insider tip: Hire a rickshaw or cycle rickshaw to navigate the narrow lanes and soak in the historic charm. Don’t forget to bargain!

Dilli Haat:

Location: INA Market, South Delhi

What you can find: Handicrafts, souvenirs, textiles, clothing, and food from different Indian states

Best time to visit: Weekdays to avoid weekend crowds; evenings for cultural events and performances

Nearest metro station: INA

Insider tip: Attend a cultural performance or workshop to learn about Indian traditions and art forms.

Sarojini Nagar Market:

Location: Sarojini Nagar, South Delhi

What you can find: Trendy and affordable clothing, accessories, footwear, and home decor

Best time to visit: Weekdays (avoid Mondays) for better deals and less crowds; mornings for fresh arrivals

Nearest metro station: South Extension

Insider tip: Be prepared to bargain and have fun rummaging through the piles of clothes for hidden gems!

Khan Market:

Location: Khan Market, Central Delhi

What you can find: Bookshops, cafes, restaurants, boutiques, art galleries

Best time to visit: Evenings for a lively atmosphere and outdoor seating, weekends for browsing art galleries and bookstores

Nearest metro station: Khan Market

Insider tip: Grab a coffee and people-watch at one of the many cafes, or catch a live music performance at a local bar.

Nehru Place:

Location: Nehru Place, South Delhi

What you can find: Electronics, computer hardware, gadgets, mobile phones

Best time to visit: Weekdays to avoid weekend crowds, mornings for quicker service

Nearest metro station: Nehru Place

Insider tip: Do your research beforehand and compare prices before making a purchase. Bargain for better deals!

Lajpat Nagar Central Market: Location: Lajpat Nagar, South Delhi What you can find: Traditional Indian clothing, sarees, lehengas, jewelry, footwear, accessories, street food Best time to visit: Weekdays for a relaxed shopping experience, evenings for vibrant streetlights and festive atmosphere Nearest metro station: Lajpat Nagar Insider tip: Combine shopping with a delectable dosa at the famous “MTR” or explore the bustling Lajpat Nagar market for hidden gems. Karol Bagh Market: Location: Karol Bagh, Central Delhi What you can find: Clothes, electronics, home decor, furniture, wedding supplies, spices, street food Best time to visit: Weekdays for better deals and less crowds, mornings for fresh arrivals and energetic vibe Nearest metro station: Karol Bagh Insider tip: Explore the narrow lanes for hidden shops selling unique Indian fabrics and spices. Bargain aggressively for the best deals! Daryaganj Sunday Book Market: Location: Daryaganj, Old Delhi What you can find: Second-hand books, rare editions, academic texts, novels, magazines, comics Best time to visit: Sundays (6 am – 2 pm) for the full experience, arrive early for the best finds Nearest metro station: Chandni Chowk Insider tip: Wear comfortable shoes for browsing and be prepared to haggle for the best price. Treasure hunters, rejoice! Paharganj Main Bazaar: Location: Paharganj, Central Delhi, near New Delhi Railway Station What you can find: Backpacker essentials, souvenirs, budget clothing, handicrafts, musical instruments, books Best time to visit: Early evenings for a vibrant atmosphere and street performances, afternoons for relaxed shopping Nearest metro station: New Delhi Railway Station Insider tip: Explore the maze-like lanes and discover hidden shops selling unique souvenirs and quirky items. Don’t be afraid to ask for recommendations from locals! Matka Market: Location: Khirki Extension, South Delhi What you can find: Earthenware pottery, terracotta products, decorative items, planters, garden accessories Best time to visit: Weekdays for a peaceful shopping experience, mornings for browsing the colourful displays Nearest metro station: Malviya Nagar Insider tip: Combine your visit with a pottery workshop and learn the art of making traditional clay handicrafts. Find unique pieces for your home décor!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.