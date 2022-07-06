Amarnath Yatra 2022 Route: The Amarnath pilgrimage began on June 29 morning in Jammu after a two-year hiatus brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak, with the first group of pilgrims travelling under heavy security. Here is the best advice for people preparing for the sacred Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage. It provides a detailed route map to make your journey safe, easy, and unforgettable. The Amarnath cave is 3,888 meters above sea level and can only be reached on foot or on horseback.

Route Map of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu to Pahalgam-Amarnath Cave

There are many ways to get from Jammu to Pahalgam; for example, cabs and buses can travel the 315 kilometres between the two cities. Pilgrims can board any available transportation in the morning at the J&K Government’s Tourist Reception Center in Raghunath Bazaar. Additionally, you have the option of flying into Srinagar, after which you can drive to Pahalgam.

Pahalgam – Chandanwari – Pissu Top– Sheshnag – Panchtarni–Amarnath Cave

Pahalgam is 96 kilometers from Srinagar and is reachable by vehicle, bus, or taxi. The breathtaking splendour of Pahalgam, which is located on the banks of the Lidder River, is just breathtaking. The breathtaking location, which is encircled by tall mountains, is an absolute treat for tourists.

Chandanwari

Chandanwari is located 16 kilometers away and can be reached in comfort and safety. Numerous means of transportation are also accessible for guests, including minibuses that run between Pahalgam and Chandwari. The journey down the Lidder River is breathtakingly beautiful. There are many dining options for the pilgrims.

Pissu Top

The pilgrims will continue their trek after visiting Chandwari in order to reach Passus Top’s heights. Folklore holds that Gods and Demons engaged in combat for the privilege of seeing Lord Shiva first. This enormous mountain is made up of the dead bodies that the Gods murdered and piled up.

Sheshnag

The Sheshnag, a sizable mountain, will come after the picturesque areas of Pissu Top. It is rather exciting to travel to Sheshnag, which has a stunning view of the lake’s brilliant blue water. Visitors can take a lake bath to unwind from their tension and exhaustion.

Panchtarni

After Sheshnag, you must ascend to the height of Mahagunas Pass before descending to the Panchtarini meadows. The journey to the sacred Amarnath cave ends at this camp. A few necessities, such as Vaseline or moisturizer, are necessary to prevent your skin from cracking from the chilly air. Some pilgrims might also have an oxygen shortage, which could make them throw up. On the captivating journey to Mahaguna, there are springs and waterfalls. Panchtarini is significant because the five rivers that pass through it originate from Lord Shiva’s tresses.

Holy Amarnath Cave

The holy cave is positioned just 6 km from the scenic Panchtarini.

Have a great trip!