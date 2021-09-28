With the celebration of World Tourism Day 2021 just a day ago, the opening of the Siachen base camp is poignant and comes bearing good news! Ladakh Tourism’s official Twitter handle posted this good news. It is time to pack your bags and hit the road!Also Read - Indian Army Officer Sets New Guinness Record For 'Fastest Solo Cycling' From Leh to Manali

Siachen Glacier is considered the highest battlefield in the world! It is a wonderful opportunity to explore the base camp and experience the scenic beauty first-hand!

The officials took to Twitter to express their happiness and merriment. Ladakh MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal marked the opening of the first batch of tourists to the Siachen base camp. It was also led by Chief Executive Councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, Tashi Gyalson.

Check out the Tweet:

Siachen Glacier battlefield has been looked up as the world highest battlefield with the result of the Siachen Conflict. Siachen Glacier is situated in the Karakoram range, close to LOC (Line of Control) with Pakistan. It is a vital point for the Indian army.

For people who are not afraid of high altitudes and are in complete awe of such adventures, the Siachen Base Camp experience is worth the effort. However, it is also one of the most challenging treks in the country. It starts from Leh and takes you through the nooks and crannies of difficult terrains in the country. Yet, it is a golden opportunity and an adventure enthusiast should not miss it ever!