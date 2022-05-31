Siachen Folk Festival 2022: On June 5, 2022, the sixth edition of the Siachen Folk Festival will take place at Chamsen Polo Ground in Nubra. The festival’s location isn’t any average polo field. When this area was an important commercial route, it was used as a polo ground. Siachen Folk Festival is a lively and colourful two-day occasion, attended by both domestic and international guests. The festival features music, cultural acts, and dance from a variety of groups. The Folk Festival is held to preserve the silk route’s traditions. It’s an attempt to enlighten people about Ladakh’s rich cultural history.Also Read - Ladakh: 7 Army Jawans Killed, Several Injured After Vehicle Falls into Shyok River in Turtuk Sector

Check Siachen Folk Festival’s official announcement:

Siachen Folk Festival is scheduled to be held on June 5 at Chamshen Pologround, Nubra. The major highlight of the festival will include cultural programmes, traditional archery competitions and traditional food stalls.@LAHDC_LEH @LadakhSecretary @DC_Leh_Official @prasarbharti pic.twitter.com/Z9s8fE1fZV — DIPR Leh (@DIPR_Leh) May 27, 2022

Sightseeing in Ladakh’s Nubra Valley:

At first glance, the ultra-wide sceneries, massive mountain faces, gorgeous pathways, a rainbow of hues, and melodious Shyok river flowing through the valley will steal your breath away. Hunder Village in Nubra Valley is noted for its cold desert and opportunities to camp and ride Bactrian Camel (double-humped camel). The Diskit Monastery, located in Nubra Valley's main town, is the region's oldest and largest monastery and a must-see.

Trek your way to Siachen Glacier

The Siachen glacier is one of India’s most difficult Army base camps, and it’s an exciting region to visit for individuals who enjoy adventure travel. The Siachen Glacier is located along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, at a height of about 24,000 feet in the eastern Karakoram Range of the Ladakh Himalayas. Temperatures have dropped to -50 degrees Celsius, and the weather has remained bitterly cold. Before embarking on the voyage, one must be prepared to confront the difficulties.

Best time to visit Ladakh

Get ready to see the delights of Ladakh, the Land of High Passes, and break the humdrum of city life. Ladakh is a haven for all types of travellers and a gem for those who truly wish to immerse themselves in the wonders of scenic beauty. There is a lot of hustle and bustle in Ladakh most of the time, so always decide in advance when you want to go. Ladakh is particularly beautiful during the winter when it is completely covered in snow and the views are breathtaking. While the landscapes are ablaze with vibrant blooms during Summers that reach the peaks of the valleys.

What are you waiting for? Head to the Land of High Passes and witness the scenic beauty!