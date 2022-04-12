Mumbai: Following Indonesia’s announcement to re-open its borders to international travellers, digital travel platform Agoda has seen a surge in searches for Bali from neighbouring markets keen to return to one of the region’s most popular beach destinations.Also Read - 5 Best Places to Visit in Abu Dhabi This Summer

Bali ranked the top search destination in Indonesia, while the entire country ranked third as a destination in Asia, following closely behind Thailand and the Philippines. In India too, Indonesia falls under the top 4 countries that Indians are currently looking forward to travelling to. Agoda's data also shows searches from Bali's top five international origins markets, namely Australia, United States, Singapore, United Kingdom, and South Korea respectively, with the highest search increase from Australia (220 per cent) and Singapore (200 per cent).

"Pristine beaches and the unique culture and charm of Bali are undoubtedly luring travellers back. Whether visitors are a half-day flight away or just a couple hours to the island, many still consider Bali as a paradise vacation destination and look to get back there as soon as they are able to"., said Gede Gunawan, Senior Country Director, Indonesia.

A look at Agoda’s searches since Indonesia’s reopening provides an interesting glimpse into the preferences of international travellers. Representative of the diverse experiences offered in the Island of Gods, travellers rated a mix of lively, popular spots of Kuta (#1) and Seminyak (#3) interspersed with the quiet lush greenery of Ubud (#2) and the more luxurious watersport haven of Nusa Dua (#4) emerging as their top spots searched to stay.

Under the new border and quarantine guideline (updated on 6 April 2022), fully vaccinated travellers can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Indonesia. Guests will need to present a negative PCR test result within 48 hours prior to departure, and then are free to roam, explore and travel to other parts of Indonesia with no need for additional tests. All foreign visitors will need to present proof of health insurance, which includes coverage of COVID-19 medical treatments.

In an effort to further bolster the country’s reopening, 43 countries have been granted Visa on Arrival (VOA), including India and 14 other countries in the APAC region.

“The introduction of quarantine-free, test only border openings and the introductions of Visa on Arrival for additional countries is a great initiative that aims to help bring tourists back to Bali and Indonesia. Our data shows that Bali remains an inspiring destination for many looking for that combination of beach, culture and beautiful scenery. At Agoda, we will strive to be a supportive partner to the communities we operate in and continue to work with local authorities to help provide a simplified and hassle-free experience for our customers across their booking journey,” added Gunawan.