Gangtok: Good news for all you travel enthusiasts is that now you'd be able to visit Sikkim, which is home to glaciers, alpine meadows, thousands of varieties of wildflowers and Buddhist monasteries among other stunning attractions, without having to produce negative Covid test report or vaccination certificates. Does that mean we are back to good old days? Scroll down to find out.

On Wednesday, the Sikkim government had lifted inter-state travel restrictions in the festive season allowing people to enter the state without producing negative RT-PCR test reports or vaccination certificates at the border, as the COVID-19 situation has improved, according to a state notification. The notification was issued by Sikkim's Home department, reported PTI.

This phenomenal initiative has come as a relief to both national and international tourists who want to travel during the festive season.

Reportedly, in another notification, the Education department of the Himalayan state said students from Lower KG to Class 8 can now attend offline classes from October 18. Classroom teachings have already started for classes 9 to 12 from September 27.

“Initially only 50 per cent of the students should be called on alternate days with parental consent, which shall be further increased based on monitoring of the situation,” the notification said.

The decision was taken “as it has been observed that positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down considerably and re-opening of all classes can now be considered”, it said.

Check Out Some of These Interesting Places to Explore in Sikkim

Nathula

At an altitude of 14,000 ft, 56 km east from Gangtok, Nathula is located along the Indo-China border and is one of the most exotic places in Sikkim. Forming an off-shoot of the ancient Silk Route, the city can only be visited by Indians after getting permits from Gangtok. This beautiful place has derived its name from the Tibetan words wherein, Nathu means listening ears and La meaning pass. It is one of the only two open trading posts between India and China. While it was shut during the Sino-Indian war, the route was open again in the hope that it would help trade between the two countries develop. Some of the popular places to visit here are Nathula Pass and Tsomgo Lake.

Best time to visit: May to October.

Namchi

Housing the world’s largest statue of Padmasambhava or Guru Rinpoche, the patron saint of Sikkim, Namchi is situated about 78 km from Gangtok and is famous for its Buddhist monastery and scenic locales. This place offers stunning panoramic views of the mountain ranges and the valley below from 1,675 m above mean sea level. Literally translating to “top of the sky” in Bhutia language, Namchi is the headquarters of the south district of Sikkim in North East India and is the second most populated district of the state. Predominantly Buddhist, the Shedrup Choeling Monastery, the Dichen Choeling monastery and the Ngadak monastery are among the many monasteries in the region. The pilgrimage centers, natural wonders and bio-diversity of Namchi attracts flocks of visitors who come for the unmatched views of the Rangeet valley and the Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world.

The Rimbi Waterfalls, hot water springs at Borong and Ralong and the Temi Tea Estate are other popular tourist destinations. While in Namchi, make sure you head to Tinkitam, the natural habitat of a rare species of orchids that are terrestrial (other orchids grow on trees) and home to soccer star Baichung Bhutia.

Best time to visit: March to May, and September and November. To attend the flower show festival, visit during the month of February.

Lachung

Lachung is a popular town in Sikkim at an elevation of 9600 feet (3,000 m), and approximately 125 km from Gangtok. The phenomenal snow-capped peaks of Lachung attract tourists from all across the globe. For the uninitiated, Lachung is inhabited by Lepcha and Tibetan descendants. Apart from its spectacular scenic beauty, Lachung also offers skiing and trekking paths for adventure junkies. The historic Lachung Gompa monastery has some beautiful ancient inscriptions. Besides, in August this year, the Sikkim state government has also opened the famous Yumthang Valley in Lachung village for tourists.

Best time to visit: October to June.

Gangtok

Located right in the middle of the Himalayan range, Gangtok is one of the most picturesque places to visit in India for travellers. Undoubtedly, this place presents the perfect image of India’s great and varied topography. Popular for its vibrant nightlife, restaurants, shopping complexes, pool parlours and more, Gangtok is a preferred tourist destination by many people. Also, with the presence of so many monasteries, religious educational institutions, and Tibetology centres, Gangtok has emerged as a major centre of Tibetan Buddhist culture and learning.

One of the things that make Gangtok such an alluring holiday spot is its geography. It is located in the lower Himalayas at a height of 1,650 m making it a cool destination. It lies on one side of a hill with a promenade named The Ridge which houses the governor’s residence (Raj Bhawan) at one end and a palace at the other.

Best time to visit: September to June.

Yuksom

So, if you are someone looking for a leisure trip, then Yuksom is the perfect place for a serene getaway for you. Located in west Sikkim, it is about 143 km away from Gangtok. Interestingly, the first Chogyal was crowned here in the year 1642, and the sacred throne can still be seen here, which is made of stone. What’s the Chogyal? Well, the Chogyal was the absolute monarch of Sikkim from 1642 to 1975, when the monarchy was abolished and its people voted in a referendum to make Sikkim the 22nd state of India. Explore the joy of village homestay, and go trekking nearby.

Best time to visit: March to June and September to October.

