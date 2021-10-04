New Delhi: From next year onwards, you won’t be able to carry packaged drinking water bottles to this state in India. Yes, you read that right. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Qatar Airways Announced as ‘Airline of The Year' by Skytrax For a Record Sixth Time. Check Details

In an environment-friendly initiative, Sikkim has decided to ban packaged mineral water from January 1, 2022. Hence, tourists will not be allowed to enter this Northeastern state with any packaged mineral water bottles, according to a report in ToI.

Sikkim Chief Minister, PS Tamang, as per the report, recently said, "blessed with natural resources that provide fresh and good quality drinking water."

Elaborating about the initiative, the Sikkim CM further said that the state will replace packaged drinking water bottles with natural resources after the ban. “This will be a healthier alternative,” said Chief Minister Tamang at a cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Why this initiative?

Well, Sikkim has planned to put ban on packaged mineral water so that the supply of packaged drinking water from the outside can be stopped as the state already has natural water resources. In fact, it has already banned packaged water bottles in certain parts, such as Lachen in North Sikkim, which is a popular tourist spot in India.

According to Chief Minister Tamang, the state has natural water resources, and its requirements can be met from within the state. So, environmental-friendly initiatives must be taken, reported the portal.

Another interesting fact is that Sikkim is completely an organic state. Hence, all of its farmlands are certified organic. Basically, this phenomenal development happened since the state stopped the use of chemical fertilizers, and banned the sale and use of chemical pesticides.

