The beautiful and breath-taking Himalayan state of Sikkim is a traveler's delight with a plethora of gorgeous places to offer. The state that was shut for tourists for months due to the novel coronavirus has recently announced that it will open its doors for the travelers from October 10. Reportedly, the Sikkim government has allowed hotels, homestays, and all tourism-related services to resume operations.

As per Travel Daily Media, an order was signed by Ravindra Telang who's the principal secretary of home in Sikkim in which it was mentioned that the state is ready to allow interstate travel from October 1. The order read, "It has been decided to allow the free interstate movement of people without any requirement of registration with effect from 1 October and also permit hotels, homestays, and other tourism-related services to operate from 10 October."

Additionally, the Sikkim border with West Bengal will also open its border for unrestricted road travel from October 1. The state will soon issue SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) for hotels and the tourism sector.

Well, there is good news for tourists! If you are planning a trip to Sikkim, you can start booking your favourite hotels or homestay starting from September 27, as per reports. The odd-even rationing rule for public transport will be lifted from October 1, the report added. Also, the Inner Line Permits for International travelers with visas will be granted starting from October 10.

The Himalayan state had imposed the odd-even aka road rationing rule, by limiting the cars on road as per the last digits of the registration number, in order to reduce movement amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the same rule which was implemented in New Delhi to curb air pollution.

In other news, Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim has been under a complete lockdown from September 21 and it will go on till September 27 to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.