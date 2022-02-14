Sikkim government has announced the removal of Covid-19 restrictions. The Sikkim government passed this decision after keeping in mind the decline of covid-19 cases. As per the order released by the government,” The decision to lift the restriction was taken after the state noted a significant decline in the Covid-19 case.”Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Schools To Be Reopened For Classes 9 to 12 From Today, Night Curfew Lifted | Guidelines Here

One of the major attractions of the country is Eastern Himalayas. Due to the covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented lockdown, this tourist destination took a dip. Sikkim has picturesque views and nature is at its best here.

Further relaxation has been given to markets, shops and commercial establishments by the state government of Sikkim. Education institutions are allowed to open and function. Not just this, even social, political, religious and sports-related gatherings are allowed.

Keeping in mind that the pandemic is still present, civilians are asked to take necessary precautionary steps. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Sikkim has 541 total active cases.