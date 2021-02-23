Singapore's Changi Airport Pics: Inside World's Best Airport With Largest Indoor Waterfall

A giant glass dome, a 130-feet indoor waterfall, IMAX movie theatre, a path full of palm trees, fig-trees, orchid trees, a nature-themed entertainment complex- Singapore’s Changi Airport is one of the most beautiful-looking airports in the world. In fact, in 2020, Singapore’s Changi Airport was ranked the best airport for the eighth year in a row at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards. The Singapore airport is worth $1.25 billion, has 275 shops, and restaurants. Also Read - International Travel: New Travel Guidelines For Tourists From Today, All You Need to Know

As per Insider, in 2019, 68.3 million people passed through the Singapore airport. But in 2020, due to the pandemic, the airport closed its doors to tourists. As per the report, in April and May, the airport had 0.5 per cent of its usual traffic. It has only opened its airport to a few countries including Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan.

In winters, the airports offered their domestic tourists glamping staycation and a festive market, according to Insider. The offering helped the airport bring 40 per cent more visitors to the airport in November and December. Interestingly, in 2019, the airport opened the Jewel terminal to increase passenger capacity to 24 million, has bolstered its reputation more, and has resulted in a major boost for the airport overall revenue. As of now, 50 million people have been to the Jewel terminal.

Singapore Changi Airport has a theme park, futuristic dome, and more

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport didn’t see much of the crowd because of the global lockdown and travel restrictions. Did you know you can actually plan your vacation to the Changi airport? It has a theme-park, futuristic pleasure dome, Changi is a rare sight for travel lovers. The Singapore Airport is a worldwide favourite especially because of its features including the orchid and butterfly gardens and a rooftop pool.

Top 10 airports in the world:

Here’s the list of the world’s top ten airports according to Skytrax World Airport Awards:

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Tokyo Haneda Airport

3. Hamad International Airport Doha

4. Incheon International Airport

5. Munich Airport

6. Hong Kong International Airport

7. Narita International Airport

8. Central Japan International Airport

9. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

10. Kansai International Airport