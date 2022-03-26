Good news for Singapore travellers! Singapore relaxes entry rules from April 1. According to the reports, fully vaccinated tourists will have to undergo a pre-departure test and should meet visa requirements. They do not have to go through on-arrival testing or quarantine.Also Read - Fasten Your Seatbelts: Delhi to Varanasi on a Bullet Train in 3 Hrs 33 Minutes. Deets Inside

Singapore Airlines released a statement stating that fully vaccinated travellers on all SIA and Scoot flights will enjoy quarantine-free entry into Singapore, without any on-arrival test or quarantine requirements, from April 1, 2022. This comes after the Singapore Government made simpler travel protocols for entering the country.

At present, SIA and Scoot operate from 97 destinations n 34 countries to Singapore. In the latest update, both SIA and Scoot network will be available to eligible customers. According to a statement, SIA and Scoot will no longer designate specific Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from April 1, 2022. They do not have to make any changes to their booking.

Along with this, travellers would be allowed to travel through Singapore on all SIA and Scoot flights from April 1, 2022. However, passengers cannot go through Singapore to Mainland China or Hong Kong SAR due to regulatory requirements.