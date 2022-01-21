On Friday, Khairy Jamaluddin, Health Minister of Malaysia, said that the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore have resumed with immediate effect.Also Read - Travel Prediction 2022: Domestic Travel to Exceed International Travel For Indians - New Survey

However, the volume of tickets has been halved with only 50 per cent of the capacity of vehicles plying the routes allowed, as part of measures to slow the spread of Covid-19, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying in a statement.

"The timeline regarding this ticket sales quota increase will depend on the risk assessment to be performed from time to time by the Health Ministry based on the current Covid-19 situation in both countries," he said.

The VTL kicked off on November 29 last year and involved travel via the bridge connecting Malaysia to Singapore as well as an air corridor, but was suspended since December 23 over the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Those travelling via the VTL will face eased restrictions including quarantine requirements being waived for fully vaccinated individuals.

(With IANS inputs)