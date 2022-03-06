Singapore Travel: Wish to fly out to Singapore this season or have some business meeting plans there? In any case, we have great news for you. Vaccinated air travellers from all Indian cities can enter Singapore without having to undergo mandatory quarantine from March 16, a senior minister announced on Friday. This applies to visitors from Penang in Malaysia and Bali in Indonesia too.Also Read - COVID-19 Impacts Southeast Asia Travel Industries, Reveals Singapore Tourism Board

"To further facilitate business and people-to-people flows and bring greater convenience and choice for travellers, we will deepen our air links with Malaysia, Indonesia and India. From 16 March 2022, the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) for Malaysia will extend beyond Kuala Lumpur to include Penang, starting with four daily flights each way between Singapore and Penang," a statement released by Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) read.

Similarly, from 16 March 2022, the VTL for Indonesia will extend beyond Jakarta to include Bali-Denpasar, starting with two daily flights from Bali-Denpasar to Singapore. The VTL for India will also extend beyond Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai to include all Indian cities. Airlines that plan to operate from these points under the VTL may submit their plans for designated flights to CAAS for approval.

New VTLs for these countries too

The CAAS is also going to launch new VTLs for Greece and Vietnam. With the addition of Greece, we will have established two-way quarantine-free travel with all countries in Europe that have direct flights to Singapore. From 15 March 2022, Vietnam plans to reopen its borders for international tourism. With the launch of the VTL from Vietnam, we will restore two-way quarantine-free travel with Vietnam, which was a popular destination for many Singaporeans pre-COVID, the CAAS added.