Varanasi: Travelling to places entails certain logistical discretion and arrangements to made, Simplest to enlist would be to make bookings and buying tickets to visit a tourist place or indulging in some adventure activities. It can become a hassle at times. But things might be easy in the city older than time, Varanasi. Wondering how? Soon travellers will just would have to purchase one single digital ticket and visit multiple places in the colourful city of Kashi.

KASHI DARSHAN IN SINGLE DIGI TICKET

According to a report by Times of India, the following places will have access to the single ticket.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in KV Dham

Namo Ghat

Dhamekha Stupa

Sarnath Light and Sound Show

Museum of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Trade Facility Centre

Ramnagar Fort

Ganga Cruise

Parking sites of Maidagin, Beniabagh, Godowlia

This, is going to a maiden digital initiatives in India wherein people will be able to visit multiple places at the cost pf single digital ticket.

Visitors will be able to customise thier package and will get discounted rate too. The ticket will be made available in QR code form, Later, other services of restaurants, railways etc will be added as well.

Technical bidding for this facility is already underway and the selected firm with whom the association will be made, will hade have six weeks to develop the facility.

After due testing and trial, this single ticket travel will be available for tourists from across the globe.