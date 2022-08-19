Chennai: Travelling is always exciting but can also be tiring. The anticipation to not miss the booking can give anxiety to some and the not so great waiting lounges only add on to the tiredness. Not to forget, prepping for the journey also consumes a lot of energy. In a bid to offer some ease during travelling, Chennai International Airport has now opened up Sleepzo –sleeping pods. After Mumbai’s Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Chennai has also introduced this concept of compact sleeping rooms.Also Read - New Pod Hotels at Mumbai's CMST Railway Station. Amenities & Other Details Inside

The concept was initially brought to Japan where passengers could rest their eyes at railway stations without having to pay heavy prices.

The Airport Authority of India tweeted, ” Won’t be tiring now as flyers can have a comfortable short stay in Sleeping Pods. A new facility ‘Sleepzo’ in domestic arrival, launched at the airport with four bed-sized capsules, best suitable for a short time of rest.”

Waiting at #AAI’s #Chennai @aaichnairport won’t be tiring now as flyers can have a comfortable short stay in Sleeping Pods. A new facility ‘Sleepzo’ in domestic arrival, launched at the airport with four bed-sized capsules, best suitable for a short time of rest. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pOxjsASTlL — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) August 18, 2022

What are pod hotels?

These cute and compact little pods have a lot to offer. These are a small yet luxurious lounges where passengers can have a good stay before boarding their flights.

The facility can be availed on an hourly basis.

There are amenities like reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights, blower control and a nice bed.

Each capsule can accommodate one person and a kid under 12 years of age.

One can find this facility at the domestic arrival zone next to baggage belt 1.

This newly launched facility will benefit specially all transit passengers. Waiting during flights is not that easy but now can be at Chennai airport.