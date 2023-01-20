Home

Travel

Are You Having A Snow-Calling? Visit These Places To Enjoy The Last of Winter Snow, It’s Still Time! | Stunning Visuals Here

Are You Having A Snow-Calling? Visit These Places To Enjoy The Last of Winter Snow, It’s Still Time! | Stunning Visuals Here

Yes, there is still time to experience snow in India. With long Republic Day weekend around the corner make bookings right away.

People walks along a road during a heavy snowfall in Srinagar on February 23, 2022. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

It is snowing! This winter season the spells of snowflakes a good show. The upper regions in the Himalayas have witnessed memserising snowfall from the pat few days wooing tourists in sudden increase of footfall. While the peak tourist is not exactly peaking right now, there is still time to enjoy making snow angels and have some of those snowball fights.

Several hill areas in Jammu, Himachal and Uttarakhand have received good amount of snow and are continue to get some. Therefore, it is still time to make bookings and enjoy sparkling white sheets with piping cups of beverages and snow clad scapes.

Also, the Republic Day long weekend is almost here, so hop on the snow trail now!

Places where its is still snowing:

Auli

Dotted with the apple orchards, old oaks, and pine trees there is no dearth of natural beauty in Auli. The skiing destination of India is doused in blankets of snowmaking it just a perfect winter destination ta the moment. Apart from skiing you can also go for numerous treks in the hills of Garhwal Himalayas and enjoy the spellbinding views of the snow-draped mountains.

Shimla

The most sought after tourist destination for feeinds, family nd newly-weds alike. Shimla still retains its old-world charm with beautiful colonial architecture, pedestrian-friendly Mall Road and the ridge lined up with multiple shops, cafes and restaurants.

Manali

Another favourite, yet commercialized destinations, Manali had adorned the white mantles with fresh spells of snow. So take the cue and hit the road to Manali. Recreate some Yeh Jawani HAi Deewani moments much?

Srinagar

Snow makes it the ideal time to explore the white shades of Srinagar. Explore the orchards, famous spots in this capital amd enjoy some nearby snow destinations like Gulmarg and more.

Solang Valley

Solang Valley is another top spot for adventure tourism. The word ‘Solang’ means ‘nearby village’ and ‘Nullah’ which means “water stream”. Surrounded by the beautiful and surreal slopes, this place is famously known as a ski resort. Currently, tourists are flocking to the place. Time for those snowfights!

Kedarnath

#WATCH | Heavy snowfall witnessed in Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/2UPDEPBXn5 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

While all the touristy places are sparkling with snow, the pilgrim places like Kedarnath is also covered in snow blankets.

Rohtang Pass

Rohtang Pass- a gateway to Lahaul and Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, remains one of the most spectacular destinations in the entire Kullu region. This picturesque pass is located around 51 kms away from Manali, at a height of 3980 meters, on Manali Keylong highway. This mountain slope is so beautiful that people from every corner of the country visit this place to take part in adventure sports such as skiing, ice-skating, paragliding, etc. The Rohtang Pass is open for tourist from April to October and the permission to travel on this highway is given by the Indian Army, once they clear the snow.

While these are just a few to mentions, there are so many other places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir experiencing the last of snow this winter season. So wait no further and plan a quick getaway. Delhi-NCR folks special attention here!