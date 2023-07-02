Home

Soak in the Beauty of Northeast India: 5 Places to Visit During Monsoons

The monsoon season is a great time to visit the North-East region, as the rain brings out the beauty of the landscape and creates a refreshing atmosphere.

Kaziranga National Park | One of India's last remaining unaltered natural places is Kaziranga National Park, which is located in the country's northeast. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: The North East part of India is known for its verdant hills, gushing waterfalls, and distinctive ethnic cultures. An excellent time to travel to this area is during the monsoon season when the rain highlights the natural beauty of the area and creates a cool mood. Here are five locations in the North East that are best to visit in the monsoon:

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, one of the wettest places on earth, is also the only place in India where it rains nonstop. The village of Cherrapunji lies tucked away in the East Khasi Hills, around 50 km southwest of the state’s capital, Shillong. Cherrapunji, also known by the spellings Sohra or Churra, means “the land of oranges.” The cliffs in Cherrapunji also offer breathtaking views of Bangladesh’s lowlands.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Mawlynnong, sometimes referred to as God’s own Garden, is a small village in the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya that is located about 90 kilometres from Shillong. It is without a doubt one of the most well-liked tourist spots in the Indian state after being named the cleanest hamlet in Asia in 2003 by Discovery India, as per Holidify.

Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh

One of the jewels in Arunachal Pradesh is the Tawang Monastery, also known as the Golden Namgyal Lhatse, which is situated in a beautiful setting. It is positioned at a height of 3,000 metres above sea level and is acknowledged as the second-largest monastery in the world, behind Lhasa. 17 gompas in the area are under the administration of the monastery, which is thought to be 400 years old, the report said.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley is a haven for peace seekers since it is the birthplace of a distinctive tribal group and has a pleasant climate. Arunachal Pradesh’s Apa Tani tribe calls Ziro home, and the town is well known for its pine hills and rice farms. Arunachal Pradesh’s Apa Tani tribe calls Ziro home, and the town is well known for its pine hills and rice farms.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

One of India’s last remaining unaltered natural places is Kaziranga National Park, which is located in the country’s northeast. The biggest unspoiled and representative region in the Brahmaputra Valley floodplain, measuring 42,996 acres, is in the State of Assam.

