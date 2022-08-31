Places on Earth Where Sun Never Sets: As the clock strikes 12 past midnight, cities are engulfed in the raveness of night. But stranger things happen all over the world. There are some bewitching places on Earth where the sun is chirppy and bright even at midnight! Yes, you read that right. There are places where the sun never sets. Just imagine the things one may accomplish when its 24×7 daylight for many straight days.Also Read - Experiences Of A Lifetime: 8 Must Visit Destinations Before Your Old Age

The day commences with beautiful dawns and culminate with blissful dusk. That is how our 24 hour clock makes our body function. Waking up with sun is a beautiful feeling altogether and watching a candy sky of setting sun is nothing but peace. But contrary to sunsets there is a phenomenal called the Midnight Sun (how oxymoronic) – it is a natural phenomena that takes place in north of the Arctic Circle and South of Antarctic Circle. The sun here is usually seen even when it is midnight and also occurs around summer months.

NUNAVUT, CANADA

Located about just 2 degrees above the Arctic Circle, this place experiences sunshine 24×7 for almost about 60 days. Nunavut is situated in the Northwest Territories of Canada.

ICELAND

The serene scapes of the second largest island in Europe, have unique scientific phenomena to its name. The midnight sun happens here during the month of June, This is when the city never really sees a nightfall.

BARROW, ALASKA

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear Alaska? SNOWW! Yes, that’s right. This places is famous for its glacial landscapes, sparkly snow clad mountains and glaciers. In Barrow, Alaska, the sun does not set from late May to late July and then during biting winters, it also experiences polar nights – that is no sun for a month! But it is a beautiful city to visit and embrace its divine beauty.

FINLAND

This place needs no introduction. It is the famous Northern Lights destination after all. Most territories of Finland fall near to the Arctic Circle making them experience the Midnight Sun. Hence, a lot of places here bask in the glory of sun for as many as 73 straight days! Imagine how people here would tackle their sleep cycles? It is said that people tend to sleep less during lazy summer and more during sunless winters.

SWEDEN

Another traveller’s paradise, Sweden is sweet as its gets. Right from the beginning of May until late August the sun shines brightly. It is only after midnight that sunsets and is up again by 4 am.

NORWAY

This is the land of the midnight sun where sun shines in its glory from May to July. In Svalbard, the sun shines from April to August! The land of polar bears, visit this place if you wish to also experience the aura of the northern lights. Norway is famed for its abundant and spellbinding natural beauty.

St. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA

The northernmost city in the world does not witness a sunset for about a month and a half. Widely populated, sun here does not pass the below the horizon enough for the city to be engulfed with nightfall.

If you want to seize day for almost as long as 24 hours, visit these spectacular places because sooraj nahi hota maddham!

