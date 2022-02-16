Kolkata is one of India’s major cultural destinations. The state capital of West Bengal has a distinct personality. Its heritage and contemporary styles have been combined to create a cohesive vision of colours. The city is known for being a profound epitome of culture, passion, and, of course, some incredible sweet treats. Kolkata, as it is currently known, is a metropolis that maintains a great balance between the old and the new worlds.Also Read - Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu to Remain Shut For 6 Hours on Sunday, Vehicle Movement Restricted

People visiting Kolkata are definitely captivated by the old-world charm. While Kolkata natives may take a leisurely approach to life with a mandatory break, visitors are truly charmed by the city’s rusticity. Every street, every nook, and cranny of the city has a tale to tell. India.com got in touch with Rana Pandey, a travel photographer who has caught Kolkata in his photographs so beautifully that every picture has a tale to narrate. Also Read - 12-Year-Old Jumps From Kolkata Highrise In Hope To Be Saved By Superhero, Dies

He told us what connects him deeply to Kolkata, “I have been living in Kolkata for over 15 years now and this is the place where I started my photography career and have done most of my work. I love walking around the lanes and by-lanes of North Kolkata be it near the iconic coffee house in college street or in Asia’s largest flower market in Howrah and watching the city change over time. The energy of the place is really captivating and I can say, without reserve that it is the place I feel the most connected with.” Also Read - Kolkata: Fully Vaccinated Against Covid? Claim 25% Discount on Unpaid Property Tax. Details Here

Through the years, Kolkata has ushered in a cultural rebirth in the country. Many prominent Indian personalities were born and raised in the city. It is a cultural hotspot and a location where talent is respected. If food isn’t mentioned when talking about Kolkata, any discussion about the city is meaningless. Mishti Doi and Rosogolla have been winning hearts for centuries, serving as a mainstay in connecting tourists and people from all over the world to Kolkata. Rana Pandey who is a resident of Kolkata recommended his preferred desserts from the city. Kolkata’s desserts are to die for, it is nothing without its sweets. “From regal ‘Roshogollahs’ to savoury ‘Sandesh,’ you name it, Kolkata has it. But my absolute personal favourite is the famous lip-smacking ‘aamshotto’ (sweet mango papads).”

“Kolkata is a warm city in the truest sense of the term. It is welcoming and embraces anyone and everyone who wants to call it their home,” tells Rana when asked about his favourite thing about Kolkata. The city possesses an ideal mix of royal landmarks, religious ties, and cultural affinity. Here you will locate historic buildings of constitutional significance that still bear witness to the city’s glory. People here are always linked to their ancestors and are aware of their origins.

The busy Kumartuli clay-producing quarter is also located in the city. For Kolkata’s many festivities, potters create life-like religious idols.

Kolkata stands out among the rest of the country due to Bengalis’ celebratory fervour. Throughout the year, a number of festivals are held in this city, keeping the locals occupied. Durga puja, Kali puja, Saraswati puja, and other festivals have been held over the years. The artistic pandals erected for this puja attract both residents and tourists from all over the world.

“From mosques to temples, synagogues to sprawling ghats, trams to hand-pulled rickshaws Kolkata has a lot to offer. For the first-timers, Kolkata can make one feel very nostalgic with its old-world charm,” told Rana. On every corner, there are traces of Kolkata’s colonial past, but it’s the blend of that heritage and current advancements that makes this pleasant city a distinct Indian experience. Kolkata is a magical city that can take you back in time.

“Kolkata for Kolkatans is a repository of culture, tradition, music, art, values, and heritage. ‘Addas’ or group discussions has always been an integral part of Kolkata and one can find people from all age groups discussing football, politics, art, exhibitions, and everything else under the sun. The Bengalis take pride in being major contributors to the world of Art and Literature and Kolkata is home to several freedom struggle stalwarts and Noble laureates,” revealed Rana Pandey.

Visit Kolkata and create memories that will stay in your heart forever!