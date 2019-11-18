India has a rich geographical diversity. Much of its land is surrounded by oceans offering some picturesque beaches where you can go for solidarity. India boasts of some of the finest beaches in the world known for its pristine surrounding and unadulterated beauty. Here we list a few best beaches in India that must be in your wishlist.

Vagator Beach, Goa

If you are looking for a clean and tidy beach in India whose calmness and beauty can allure you enough, visit Vagator beach. Popular for its beautiful greenery, rave culture, and Chapora fort, this beach can offer you a perfect natural set up to go for a romantic stroll. Here, you can indulge in various laid-back activities of your choice.

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman

Boasting of its sandy shores and pristine turquoise blue water, Radhanagar beach is one of the most popular beaches in India. Time magazine has considered it as Asia’s best beach. Home to various exotic spices of marine life, Radhanagar beach is a perfect place to go to. It offers you a serene and calm environment where you can spend a considerable amount of time with your partner. Here, you can indulge in recreational activities like swimming and coral watching. The lush green forest around the beach makes it a look splendid.

Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Popular as one of the most romantic beaches in Kerala, Kovalam beach can fill you with memories. Here, the lush green hills, turquoise skies, and beautiful golden sand make this beach a true paradise. Dotting coconut palms and the cold sea breeze are enough to make your evening a romantic one. If you are a newlywed, plan a romantic set up at the Kovalam beach in the evening when the setting sun rays mak ethe surroundings look exceptionally stunning.