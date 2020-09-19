Spiti Valley located in Himachal Pradesh will not welcome its tourist for the year 2020, specifically till October 31. While Himachal Pradesh is all set to welcome tourists and in fact, the HP government has lifted the restriction of carrying an e-pass after shutting borders for more than five months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Spiti Valley will not open its doors for the tourists. Also Read - School Reopening News: Himachal Gives Green Signal to Reopen Schools From Sept 21 | Read Here

A part of the district of Lahaul and Spiti is one of the most beautiful and visited locations in Himachal Pradesh. This decision was taken by unanimously after multiple meetings with the native population which include all stakeholders like hoteliers, homestay owners, guides, travel associates, cab drivers, panchayat representatives, villagers, the Local Committee (CPMSD) which has been made by villagers to fight Covid-19 challenges, Mahila Mandal, Vyapar Mandal and last but not the least Yuva Mandal.

A circular by Spiti Tourism says that Spiti valley is closed for any kind of tourism activity for this year 2020, specifically till 31st, October 2020, Tourism activity of any kind will not be allowed which includes jeep safaris, package tours, trekking, and camping.

The circular further reads that the decision is made considering the consequences of the pandemic on the high-altitude region of Spiti valley which has limited medical facilities, underdeveloped infrastructure, and extreme geographical conditions with our harsh winters. Adding, “With the winters approaching the valley will be far more vulnerable than normal. Any person needing medical assistance will need to be taken outside Spiti for treatment and maintaining social distancing in cold will not be possible.”

The circular is urging travelers to postpone travel plans to Spiti this year and collectively make Spiti Valley live through the winters so that in the following season it will be a safe destination to travel.