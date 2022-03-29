Did you know Sri Lanka reopened its first airport in 54 years? You read it right. On Sunday, the first and oldest international airport – the Ratmalana airport – was reopened after nearly 5 decades! As per the aviation officials, a flight from the Maldives landed at Sri Lanka airport, the first flight it has seen in 54 years. According to reports, the 50-seater Maldivian flight will run three flights every week to Colombo and will expand to five flights per week in the near future.Also Read - Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Ex-Prez, PM call for ‘Getting Closer To India while TN Beefs Up Security Along Coast

On Sunday, Ratmalana witness its first set of international travellers during a ceremony organised at the airport. Before reopening of this airport, the Maldivian airline used to operate till the Bandaranaike airport in Colombo. It is located in the outskirts of the country.

As per the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL), there will be three weekly flights (Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday). It will run between the Velana International Airport in the Maldives and Ratmalana Airport in Sri Lanka.

According to the officials from the Maldivian Airlines, nearly 9000 residents of Maldives live in proximity to the Ratmalana airport. It is now helping by making travel easy and hassle-free.

History of Ratmalana Airport

The airport was set up in 1938 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. It used to be the main international airport. However, in late 1960s, Bandaranaike International Airport was commissioned and they turned Ratmalana airport in a domestic one. Later, Bandaranaike airport became the main international airport of the country. However, Ratmalana remained the country’s oldest airport.

Currently, the Civil Aviation of Sri Lanka has informed that they will not enforce the night landing restriction on domestic flights which was implemented on domestic flights since the civil war days.