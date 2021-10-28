New Delhi: As the Covid-19 situation has improved across the places, several countries are taking initiatives to boost travel and tourism in the post-Covid times in a bid to boost their economies.Also Read - Flying to Cambodia? Check Covid Test Requirements, Vaccination Certificate And More

In that context, Sri Lanka too has decided to launch some interesting special campaigns in five countries, including India, France, Britain, Germany and Russia to promote tourism. Scroll down for more details.

Sri Lanka to Introduce Special Campaigns in India And 4 Other Countries to Promote Tourism

The announcement, according to a report in ToI, was made by the Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga wherein he said the government will introduce some special tourism promotion programs to improve the tourism sector in the country which got deeply impacted due to the coronavirus global health scare.

Further, the minister said that he has directed authorities to implement the special promotion as soon as possible. Ranatunga has also instructed the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau to do the promotions in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and the Middle East.

ToI quoted the minister’s report, “The directions to expedite the programme implementation were given by the Tourism Minister to the officers in a bid to boost tourism. The programme will target precisely France, Britain, Germany, India and Russia.”

“It was also decided to give wide publicity in these promotions to Sri Lanka as a country that has successfully carried out Covid vaccination,” the report added.

In September 2021, Sri Lanka has recorded the highest tourist arrivals, suggests the report. As per official data 13547 tourists visited the country in the month of September.

The coronavirus outbreak had hit the tourism industry hard in the island nation and nearly 4 million people lost livelihoods, directly and indirectly due to the pandemic.

Are you a beach person or a mountain person? Well, Sri Lanka has a lot of offer in terms of tourism to all kinds of travellers. With its varied landscape, hilly highlands, vibrant rainforests and breathtaking beaches, you should definitely add Sri Lanka to your travel bucket list!