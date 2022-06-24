10 Countries Offering Easy E-Visas: Looking for an international destination to visit this holiday season? Or the school kids need new pictures for their holiday homework projects? Or are you simply burned out from overwork and need a healthy break? Here is a list of countries that you can visit this vacation. The catch is that these countries provide easy visa facilities to Indians. Either you can apply for an E-visa with easy procedures or you will be given a visa upon arrival in the country. It can really make your stay hassle free and traveling to these countries is just like traveling to any other state in India.Also Read - Rhododendrons and Snow Leopards, Check Out These 5 Unexplored National Parks Of Himalayas

Check out these 10 countries offering easy visa to Indians:

Thailand

This country, known for its temples, is quite a popular destination among Indians. The rich cultural heritage, opulent temples, and pristine beaches attracts tourists all the year round to this South-east Asian country. Thailand offers a visa on arrival to Indian citizens but only for tourism activities and the passport needs to be valid for at least 30 days. Some of the islands that you should not miss here are Phi Phil, Koh Samui, and Koh Pha Ngan. All You would require here is a Passport with at least 6-months validity, a digital photo of you taken in the last 3 months, your travel dates, airline confirmation, accommodation details, credit/debit card or PayPal account for payment. Also Read - How People's Efforts Transformed This Place Into India's First Smart Village. See Details Here

Laos

The country endowed with natural beauty, is a hub of temples and monuments and also has several adventure sports options such as mountaineering, Kayaking and Boating. The most beautiful and serene Kuang Si waterfall is a unique destination with its turquoise water and swarm of butterflies enhancing its magic manifolds. The fish here offer a foot treatment as well! Indians will not be required to apply for a Laos visa in advance. They can easily get a visa upon arrival at their landing and for a stay of 30 days after entering the country. All you need is an applicant photo, passport personal details scan. Also Read - Kashmir Calling! 5 New Villages to Enhance The Heavenly Beauty Of Dal Lake

Sri Lanka

The most popular destination for honeymoons and romantic getaways, Sri Lanka is a picture perfect pit spot for cheap International travel. Travel costs certainly won’t burn a hole in your pocket! You can apply for an E-Visa before going to this country. Travel to this island nation has become all the more important to boost their tourism industry at a time when they are dealing with a severe economic crisis. Sri Lanka is also known for the exotic beaches and the golden sun shining all around the year. Enjoy surfing on the waves, diving among the splendid coral reefs and relax on the idyllic beaches. Negombo, Bentota, Ambalangoda, are some of the beaches that offer this respite.

Singapore

Singapore is one of the most preferred destinations for Indian travellers with well-connected flights and a quick and straightforward E- visa application process. From vibrant light and water shows at Marina Bay, and the Universal Studios will ensure that you never have a dull moment here. One of the best places to visit in Singapore, Gardens By The Bay, can be viewed from the Marina Bay Sands Observation Deck.

Cambodia

A group of islands lies off the south coast of Cambodia that are yet to make their mark in the travel industry. Of all the islands, Koh Rong Samloem is one of the most beautiful, with the long, sandy Saracen Bay home to a dozen beach hut resorts that offer a welcome respite from the world. Famed for beautiful temples, this destination is also quite popular among the travelers, and one of the best places to visit with visa on arrival. For Indian travelers, Cambodia offers easy visa on arrival that ensures a stay of maximum 30 days.

Malaysia

Malaysia recently announced that Indians will now be able to avail visa on arrival to make travel hassle-free for travellers. Some of the most interesting places to visit here include, Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Batu Caves in Selangor, Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, etc. Visit this destination to witness an ideal mix of city and dense urban jungles. After spending a couple of days in Kuala Lumpur, you can opt to unwind at beaches or indulge in scuba diving to explore the exotic underwater world.

Indonesia

Visit this popular destination to explore its mesmerising beauty, that too without worrying about visa related issues. Indian travellers visiting Indonesia will not require a visa if they are travelling for a short duration for tourism or business purposes. Once they land in Indonesia, they can easily get a visa on arrival. Go beyond Bali when you think of Indonesia this year. Perhaps one destination could be the mysterious Torajaland, which is a lesson in anthropology.

Vietnam

Straight from the history books, Vietnam is a country with significant history and is rich in cultural diversity as more than 50 ethnic minority groups live here. When you can get an easy e-visa to visit this place, what’s stopping you? Some of the must-visit places in Vietnam include:- Halong Bay, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Ho Chi Minh city: the commercial hub of the country housing museums and monuments retelling the country’s substantial history. The city Hue is also full of 19th century relics and deserves a visit.

Fiji Islands

Indians planning to visit this place will not need pre-entry visas, whereas their visa on arrival will be issued by the immigration officers upon arrival at the airport and. All you have to provide is a valid passport that is valid for at least six months. The visa will remain valid for at least 4 months upon arrival. With 333 islands, white sand beaches and year-round tropical warmth, it is hard not to feel happy in this Pacific Island nation.

Well, it seems those perfect vacation pictures are not difficult to get. All you have to do is plan a trip to one of these places. The visa procedure is very easy, you would not feel the burden of having gone through a cumbersome process.