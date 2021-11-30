International Travel Update: The Sri Lankan government on Monday said that it has taken all necessary measures in preventing the entry of the newly found Omicron variant of Covid-19 as many countries were closing their borders for arrivals.Also Read - "Why Are We Delaying it?" Kejriwal Urges Centre to Stop Flights From Omicron-Hit Nations Immediately

The minister for sports and youth, Namal Rajapaksa, told the Parliament legislators that health guidelines have been tightened at all the airports with the health history of passengers being checked upon arrival.

"We have also introduced a Health app together with the Technology Ministry and the airport to support the airport staff in this process," IANS quoted Rajapaksa.

Covid Guidelines

Over the weekend, Sri Lanka imposed a temporary ban on travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini until further notice and said visitors who have already arrived should undergo a 14-day quarantine immediately and avoid going outdoors, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sri Lanka also made it mandatory to wear face masks and maintain social distance. Anyone defying the rules will face arrest and a jail term.

Official data show the country has detected 562,520 positive Covid cases since March last year, including 14,305 deaths.