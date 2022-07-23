Stargazing Places in India: What is it about stargazing that is so alluring and beautiful that it just takes your experience to a whole other level of bliss? Stargazing in India is an incredibly amazing experience that allows you to take in the huge sky and all of the sparkling stars. It will energize you because it is a world away from the smog and commotion of the city.

Check these 6 stargazing places in India to continue your secret affair with the stars:

1. Nubra Valley, Leh Ladakh

Nubra Valley is unquestionably the spot for you to indulge your fondness for the stars and the sky. As light and air pollution are absent, there is absolutely no disturbance, and what you see when you tilt your head up is the dream place. Indeed, it will be a starry night. India’s Nubra Valley, which offers many options for calm camping among breathtaking tranquillity, is a popular site for astronomy.

2. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Spiti Valley is a chilly, dry mountain valley that sits between 10,000 and 15,000 feet above sea level, giving it a fantastic area to relax and gaze at the night sky. You have the chance to realize this ambition in the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh thanks to its clear skies and absence of pollution. Visit this location to observe these words becoming true in the Spiti Valley.

3. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is a heaven on earth and a fantastic place to observe the night sky. You can go on a hike around the Tadiandamol mountains during the day, build a campfire, and sleep beneath the stars at night. You can enjoy a lifetime of stargazing while enjoying the energizing aroma of coffee beans from adjacent plantations. Coorg offers plenty of chances to savour the night in privacy beneath the magnificent starry sky.

4. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

We advise stargazing in the salt marsh of Rann of Kutch after leaving the mountains. You will be speechless when you see the expansive vista of the sky that Gujarat’s famous salt desert affords, especially when it is getting dark. All you have to do is lay on your back in the white desert and see God’s shimmering, ethereal creation. Astronomers claim that Kutch is the ideal location to see some beautiful winter stars flashing in the sky.

5. Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

You can’t help but be drawn back to Jaisalmer and its sand dunes. There will never be anything like the mystique of the night sky as seen from the desert. The Thar Desert near Jaisalmer is incredibly serene at night, and the beauty of the desert grows immensely when the moon and millions of stars fill the night sky. Your time spent stargazing in Jaisalmer will be made more enjoyable by additional activities like camping, desert safaris, heritage tours, and cultural events.

6. Neil Island, Andaman and Nicobar Island

Neil Island in the Andaman Sea is the place for you to be if stars while lying on the beach is your idea of the ideal vacation. Awe-inspiring scenery is provided by the enigmatic surroundings, white sandy beaches, lush forests, the sound of the sea, and the trillions of stars in the sky above. Instead of turning completely black at night, the sky turns completely blue, and that little bit of blue will capture your soul.

These stunning locations in India are the perfect spots to start your stargazing voyage if you’re one of those inquisitive people who are fascinated by the stars and the sky.