Gujarat: India's iconic Statue of Unity will remain shut for visitors from October 28 to November 1, 2021. Want to know why? Well, then keep scrolling down.

From October 28 to November 1, Statue of Unity in Gujarat Will Remain Shut For THIS Reason

Situated at Kevadia in Narmada district of Gujarat, the world’s tallest statue is being shut down for the mentioned period owing to the National Unity Day on October 31. The day will mark the 147th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Also Read - Gujarat Allows Durga Puja and Vijaydashmi Celebrations; Relaxes Night Curfew Timings | Check Details Here

Did you know the gigantic statue measures 182 m in height, making it the world's tallest statue?

According to a report by ToI, as per an official note released by the office of chief administrator of the Statue of Unity, the statue and several other tourist hotspots in the region will remain out of limits for visitors from October 28 to November 1.

National Unity Day – Why is it Celebrated?

National Unity Day is also widely known as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. It is celebrated annually on October 31 and was introduced by the Government of India in 2014.

Patel, the great Indian leader, played a key role in India’s freedom movement and in the integration of India from 560 princely states. He was the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India. National Unity Day is observed to acknowledge the efforts of Patel to unite the nation.

Since the preparations for the day are underway, the popular attractions in the state have been shut down to visitors.

As per officials, reported ToI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kevadia on October 31 to pay his homage, however, it is yet to be officially announced.

The Statue of Unity was unveiled on October 31, 2018 by PM Modi, and since then, he visits the popular spot every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Being one of the most popular tourist attractions in the country, the Statue of Unity hosts hundreds and thousands of visitors every year. There are also several theme-based gardens and nutrition parks for kids.

Fun fact: It is designed by Padma Bhushan recipient sculptor Ram V Sutar.