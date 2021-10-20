New Delhi: Here is a piece of good news for people in Delhi. Recently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (DMRC) launched free high-speed WiFi at all its Yellow Line stations.

Also Read - Now, Free WiFi Services at All Stations of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line

Hence, now the Wi-Fi service will be available from all Metro stations on DMRC’s Yellow Line, i.e. from Line-2, HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli. Isn’t that phenomenal? Also Read - Good News! Western Railways Plans more AC Coaches for Local Train Services in Mumbai

This will definitely make our lives easier now and also, according to the reports, more than 330 access points have been installed at around 37 metro stations to provide uninterpreted Wi-Fi access to the commuters. Yay! Also Read - Delhi Metro's Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand Corridor on Grey Line Opened For Passengers. All You Need to Know

Check out our easy guide here on how to connect to the free WiFi for a hassle-free commute.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Connect to Free Wi-Fi on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

Step 1: Go to the setting on your device

Step 2: Select ‘OUI DMRC FREE WIFI’ from the Wi-Fi section

Step 3: Now, enter your phone number and email ID to get OTP by SMS

Step 4: After that, enter the OTP

Step 5: Accept the terms and conditions and tap the connect button to connect to free Wi-Fi

Well, for the uninitiated, the free high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity is already available on all Blue Line stations and Airport Express Line stations too.