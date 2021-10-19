New Delhi: Wondering how to book train tickets? Don’t know how to create a new IRCTC account? Well, don’t worry. Here we have you covered.Also Read - Nainital's Iconic Mall Road And Naina Devi Temple Flooded Due to Copious Rainfall | WATCH VIDEO

With the peak festive season here, there will now be a high demand for train tickets. Keeping that in mind, Indian Railways has already started several special trains for the convenience of the passengers. Now you can book train tickets from the comfort of your homes through your mobile phones, desktop or laptop by just creating a new IRCTC account.

We have curated a step-by-step guide here on how to create a new IRCTC account and book train tickets for your next trip. Check it out.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Create a New IRCTC Account to Book Train Tickets

Well, first of all, all you need to do is to register with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or its application software (app) to book Indian railways tickets.

Recently, explaining the same, IRCTC shared a video on Twitter with the caption that read, “Want to book train tickets but do not have an #IRCTC account yet. Create your #IRCTC ticketing account in these simple steps and book your train tickets now.”

To create a new account on IRCTC, check out the step-by-step guide here:

Go to the official website of IRCTC

On top of the page, click on Register option

IRCTC registration form will appear

Fill in your username, which has to be between 3 and 35 words

Select the security question and its answer

Then, enter your name, gender, marital status, occupation, date of birth

Fill up a valid email ID and mobile number as your login password

Enter your complete address

Then, enter the text from the image and then click on the “Submit” button

Verify the account by entering the code sent at your registered mobile number or email ID. Click on “Submit” option

Finally, you will receive a message saying, “Registered Successfully”

Wondering how to book train tickets on IRCTC? Here’s how: