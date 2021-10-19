New Delhi: Wondering how to book train tickets? Don’t know how to create a new IRCTC account? Well, don’t worry. Here we have you covered.Also Read - Nainital's Iconic Mall Road And Naina Devi Temple Flooded Due to Copious Rainfall | WATCH VIDEO
With the peak festive season here, there will now be a high demand for train tickets. Keeping that in mind, Indian Railways has already started several special trains for the convenience of the passengers. Now you can book train tickets from the comfort of your homes through your mobile phones, desktop or laptop by just creating a new IRCTC account.
We have curated a step-by-step guide here on how to create a new IRCTC account and book train tickets for your next trip. Check it out.
Step-by-Step Guide on How to Create a New IRCTC Account to Book Train Tickets
Well, first of all, all you need to do is to register with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or its application software (app) to book Indian railways tickets.
Recently, explaining the same, IRCTC shared a video on Twitter with the caption that read, “Want to book train tickets but do not have an #IRCTC account yet. Create your #IRCTC ticketing account in these simple steps and book your train tickets now.”
To create a new account on IRCTC, check out the step-by-step guide here:
- Go to the official website of IRCTC
- On top of the page, click on Register option
- IRCTC registration form will appear
- Fill in your username, which has to be between 3 and 35 words
- Select the security question and its answer
- Then, enter your name, gender, marital status, occupation, date of birth
- Fill up a valid email ID and mobile number as your login password
- Enter your complete address
- Then, enter the text from the image and then click on the “Submit” button
- Verify the account by entering the code sent at your registered mobile number or email ID. Click on “Submit” option
- Finally, you will receive a message saying, “Registered Successfully”
Wondering how to book train tickets on IRCTC? Here’s how:
- Visit IRCTC website at irctc.co.in
- Click on the log in option on the homepage
- After logging in, go to ‘Book Your Ticket’ page
- Enter starting and ending station, boarding and destination station
- Select date of your journey and the class in which you want to travel
- Check for the seat availability in the train of your choice
- If seats are available, click on “book now” option
- Add required details to book tickets
- Enter mobile number and captcha
- Then, pay charges online using credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI – whichever is convenient
- Finally, you will receive a message on your phone