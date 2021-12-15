New Delhi: In the wake of rapidly rising Omicron variant cases in the country, from December 20 onwards, international passengers arriving at six major airports, from countries on India’s “at-risk” list, will have to mandatorily pre-book their RT-PCR test, the ministry of civil aviation announced on Tuesday.Also Read - All You Need to Know About Delhi Airport's Contactless e-Boarding Gates | 5 Key Points

FYI, the six airports where the said rule will come into effect in the first phase are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the ministry said. Also Read - Pre-booking of RT-PCR Tests Must For International Passengers At 6 Airports From Dec 20

Starting Dec 20th, all international travelers from ‘at-risk’ countries, arriving at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will have to compulsorily prebook an RT-PCR test.#Omicron pic.twitter.com/cnVxAuxy5T — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Also Read - Sabarimala Devotees Allowed on Traditional Route to Temple as Kerala Eased Covid Curbs | Key Points

Reaching Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata or Chennai Airport on or After December 20? Steps to Pre-Book RT-PCR Test

Visit www. newdelhiairport.in and click on ‘Book Covid-19 Test’ option on the top panel.

Next, select travel type (in this case, international arrival).

Then fill up all personal details such as name, email ID, mobile number, Aadhaar card/passport number, address, appointment date, time slot etc.

After entering all the details, select the type of test (in this case, RT-PCR, though Rapid PCR testing is available as well)

Follow the instructions displayed on the screen, and book a slot for your RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport.

Please note that for an RT-PCR test, passengers will have to pay ₹500, while the cost of a Rapid PCR test is ₹3500. In the case of former, test results will be available within six-eight hours, while the corresponding duration for the latter is just 30 minutes to one-and-a-half-hours. The testing facility is available for everyone travelling to or via the IGI Airport.

Furthermore, international passengers also have the option to reschedule their appointment or cancel the booking altogether.

The Centre, however, has clarified that the passengers would be allowed to board the flights even if they fail to pre-book the RT-PCR tests.

“In case any passenger is having any difficulty in pre-booking, they may not be denied boarding, but it would be the responsibility of the airlines to identify and accompany such passengers to the registration counter at the airport for testing,” Aviation ministry said.

For more details, click here.