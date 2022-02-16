Life is demanding and exhausting on a daily basis, and everyone deserves a vacation. The calm that surrounds you is the perfect approach to soothe your mind and spirit when you visit mountainous locations. You’ll get to experience what true beauty looks like up close. Because there will be fewer people around, you will be able to relax in peace. And with airports at a closer distance, you have nothing to worry about.Also Read - What is Green Travel? Follow These 6 Responsible Travel Practices

Here’s a list of hill stations with airports in India:

1. Mussoorie

Mussoorie is also known as the Queen of Hills because of its mystical air. The station has a diverse range of foliage and wildlife, as well as spectacular vistas of snow-capped mountain peaks. The elevation of this hill station is 6580 feet above the ground.

2. Gulmarg

Airport: Srinagar Airport

Distance from the airport: 50km (approx)

Gulmarg, widely regarded as one of India’s top skiing locations, is an important element of Jammu and Kashmir tourism. It is a quaint and lovely hill village that makes for an ideal vacation spot. You can take a taxi from the airport. This place will stay in your heart forever.

3. Shimla

Airport: Shimla Airport

Distance from the airport: 22km (approx)

Direct flights are accessible from Delhi to Shimla, a popular tourist destination. There is an odd sense of calmness and serenity when the land glows white.

4. Darjeeling

Airport: Bagdogra airport

Distance from the airport: 67km (approx)

Darjeeling is well-known for its tea estates, as well as the stunning views of Kangchenjunga and the Himalayan Railway, which attract a large number of visitors. Darjeeling is a spot where you may relax and enjoy some calmness.

5. Kullu Manali

Airport: Bhuntar Airport

Distance from the airport: 5-6km for Manali (approx)

Looking for a quick escape? You know Kullu Manali is your best choice. The picturesque charm of these twin cities, which are scattered along the banks of the Beas river, lush green forests, and orchards, draws visitors.

6. McLeodganj

Airport: Kangra Airport

Distance from the airport: 4-5km (approx)

This mountainous station is ideal for bringing calmness to the soul, as it is the home of the Dalai Lama in India. Different colored prayer flags surround this Himachal Pradesh hill village. Allow yourself to learn about the cultural diversity of this Himachal region.

7. Shillong

Airport: Shillong/Umroi Airport

Distance from the airport: 30km (approx)

Shillong dubbed the ‘Scotland of the East,’ is an unmissable destination in North East India. Shillong is an excellent weekend destination as it is surrounded by amazing waterfalls, stunning scenery, and exquisite architecture.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and get lost in the mountains.