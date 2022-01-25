Maheshwar is a quaint town in the Khargone district with its distinct vibe. This temple town has an eclectic and multi-dimensional character, including ancient pilgrimages, a medieval fort, and a typical weavers community. The Maheshwar Ghats are a favourite of filmmakers, and various Bollywood and Tamil films, including Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming untitled project, have been shot here.Also Read - Indonesia Travel Update: Indonesia Reopens For Singapore Travellers to Boost Tourism

The Narmada Ghat is often bustling with pilgrims who come to bathe in the sacred water. From the Ghat, the view of the river is spectacular. Narmada has an inextricable place in the hearts of Madhya Pradesh residents because it runs across the entire state. Tourists visiting Maheshwar will be astounded to learn that thousands of people bathe in the Narmada River every day as a sign of profound reverence and holiness.

Narmada Ghat has been a revered feature of Maheshwar. It's a tranquil little town buried away from the main cities, but its temples, fort, place, and ghats offer an incredible combination of grandeur and solitude. It's an incredibly interesting place to visit – especially in the morning – with pandits performing morning prayers, and tea vendors lighting their stoves, it's an explosion of sounds and sights, but in a serene, picturesque manner.

A beautiful ghat was erected on the Narmada River’s bank. Just adjacent to the Fort, there is a great work of art with a lot of energy. It is best to visit this ghat early in the morning for a calm visit and to capture some fantastic pictures of the magnificent scenery.

Narmada River and flights of stairs lead down from the sandy banks to the River, wherein a kaleidoscope of rural India can be seen along these Ghats and one can also sit in meditation. This village exudes a sense of serenity that makes you feel at home from the very first minute. Tourists can board coloured boats stationed on the ghats for a journey on the Narmada River. At the ghat, there are two types of boats: rowboats and boats powered by modified motorcycle motors.

The Narmada River is magnificent, and the ghats are lovely and well-kept. They are a must-see in Maheshwar, as they are speckled with old temples, including one in the middle of the river. Along the ghat, the towering Ahilya fort ramparts add to the splendour. The sunset over the ghats is a must-see.

The fort combining palace is situated on the Narmada River’s bank and is a glorious sight. On the Narmada ghats, take in the grandeur of this nightly ritual. The atmosphere becomes more positive as the chanting begins. The sound of ringing bells joins the choir, creating a lovely atmosphere.

It’s a lovely, clean ghat where you can lose yourself in the villagers’ rituals or admire the ghat’s and fort’s beauty. Narmada is incredibly clean and it feels wonderful while sitting on the ghats with the fort as a backdrop. A cool dip in the river is often recommended. So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and prepare to be awestruck by nature’s majestic beauty while immersing yourself in spirituality, heritage, and culture.