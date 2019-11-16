Are you a Delhiite and looking for a short weekend trip in November? Does the mundane lifestyle in the city is getting on your nerves and urging you to feel the independence at least for a day or two? If yes, you have reached the right place. Now that monsoon has bid farewell to the city and the cold breeze is finally here, you have got the perfect time to explore some of the most amazing and beautiful places near Delhi to get a surreal experience.

Agra

If you are interested in getting a sneak peek into the architectural history of the popular forts in Agra, you must visit this place. Also known as “The City of Taj Mahal”, Agra has a magic that you won’t find anywhere else. Being a historical and significant example of eternal love, the Taj Mahal is a treat to the eyes. Nestled on the banks of river Yamuna, the Taj Mahal is a perfect display of Mughal art. While you are in Agra do visit the Agra fort, Itimad-ud-daulah, and Tomb of Akbar.

Dalhousie

Popular as ‘Little Switzerland of India’, Dalhousie is located in the state of Himachal Pradesh. This paradise has a mesmerizing and picturesque landscape. Surrounded by pine-clad valleys, sparkling rivers, and high mountains, Dalhousie offers a spectacular view to the visitors. If you are looking for a serene and tranquil weekend getaway, Dalhousie is the place for you. In this tiny tinsel town, you can explore Scottish and Victorian architecture that will surely make you feel as if you are in Britain. If mesmerizing natural beauty and pollution-free environment attract you, pack your bags and head towards Dalhousie.

Mount Abu

Nestled amidst peaks of the Aravali range, Mount Abu is the only hill station in Rajasthan. Its lush green surrounding and peculiar beauty are enough to attract you. If you happen to visit Mount Abu, also explore the Dilwara temples, which are a wonderful piece of architecture. In case you love visiting historical places in India, Mount Abu is the perfect destination for you.