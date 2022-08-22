European Countries To Visit in September: Cheaper, less crowded and with wonderful weather, the ninth month of the year is still the holiday month, i.e. if you are not worried about your kids’ terminal examinations. Despite summer vacations in India being a thing of June-July, there are plenty of reasons to consider booking your “summer” holiday in September. For anyone not tied to the school calendar, September can be a wonderful time to go on a holiday for three indisputable reasons. First, it is cheaper; second, destinations are less crowded; and third, the weather is still wonderful, with temperatures across southern Europe remaining under 25 degrees celcius.Also Read - Iconic Ellora Caves Will Soon Become First Heritage Site In India To Install Hydraulic Lifts

In terms of visitor numbers, one third of tourism across Europe occurs in July and August – but by September, numbers fall to pre-June levels across the continent, as per an article by the Telegraph. This in turn leads to better availability of hotels, more space and better service as a less stressed local tourism industry is free from its regular peak-season burdens. Also Read - Best Places In Jammu And Kashmir: Planning A Trip To Jammu And Kashmir? Add These Breathtaking Places In Your Bucket List - Watch

Here Are 5 Countries In Europe You Can Visit In September:

France

September is probably the best time to stroll through vineyards in Provence when summer has ripened the vines to the most. Book a walking tour with On Foot Holidays and your route will take you past vineyards where workers are harvesting the grapes to produce Gigondas or Beaumes de Venise. Take in the drama of the Dentelles de Montmirail mountains, and stay at family-run hotels, finishing at Les Florêts in Gigondas with its fine restaurant and its own wines. You could also go camping by the sea in Languedoc. The halles (food market) in Narbonne is the region’s best, and Cabanes de Fleury is the quietest beach. Also Read - With Schengen Visa, You Can Visit THESE 26 European Countries In 90 Days. Check List Here

Croatia

The crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic are dotted with more than a thousand islands covered in fragrant pine groves and still resplendent with flowers and herbs in September. One of the best ways to explore is aboard a vintage-style ship that will take you cruising along the Dalmatian archipelago. Explore cosmopolitan Dubrovnik, ancient Split and the wild island of Mljet.

Turkey

Turkey’s glittering Turquoise Coast, spreading south and eastwards from Bodrum on the Agean, to the Mediterranean resorts of Antalya and Alanya, is the place to head if you want short-haul heat. The 1000-kms-long coastline is marked by warm sea and mountainous beauty. The ultimate fusion of European and Asian cultures in art and architecture is to be cherished the most, not to forget the mouthwatering Aegean and Mediterranean cuisines.

Greece

Crete, the largest of the Greek islands, is an excellent option for September sun. Come for the endless yellow-sand beaches, but stay for the archaeology, the walking and the boat trips. A particularly haunting option takes you from the pretty harbour of Elounda to Spinalonga, an island in Mirabello Bay lined with Venetian forts that were home to Greece’s quarantined lepers until 1957. The island’s mysterious Minoan civilisation is explored to great effect at Heraklion’s archaeological museum. If that is too much history and culture to take in, you could just fly and flop.

Italy

Flamboyantly stunning, and home to treasures ancient and culinary, the Amalfi Coast shines brightest without the tourist hordes. Book a villa in any of the stunning towns – Positano, Scala, Amalfi – along the rugged coast with its cliffside lemon groves overlooking the glittering sea, or plump for an island, where things are still open in this shoulder season. At the heart of Mediterranean culture lies Sicily, an Italian region which is a symphony of culture, natural beauty as it rests on stretches of yellow sandy beaches and rocky coves. Don’t miss cities including Palermo, Catania and Siracusa; wander Etna’s volcanic landscapes, vineyards and the ancient theatre of Taormina; explore the Greek temples of Agrigento, Selinunte and Segesta, along with the Roman sites of Piazza Armerina. Come in September and these treasures are far less crowded than in the height of summer.

Besides all these mesmerizing places, if you still have time, do visit Switzerland once, after all, Zurich still gives that DDLJ feel, even in September!