Summer-friendly destinations in India: Summertime is all about having fun in the sun. The season asks for a break from routine to discover a more positive side of life. In reality, India has a plethora of locations that are ideal for a quick summer holiday. Numerous sites warrant your attention during the summer holiday, from the bright, cool afternoons at various destinations in the Himalayan Range to the magnificent sunsets and dusks at the Western and Eastern Ghats

Sripad Vaidya, Co-Founder & COO, of Confirmtkt talked to India.com and shared a list of destinations for travelers that are budget-friendly and easily accessible for summer travel. So, plan your perfect getaway to any one of them to beat the summer chaos.

Here is a list of 10 Summer-friendly destinations in India:

1. Rishikesh

1. Rishikesh

The divine town of Rishikesh is the most picturesque and serene city. Termed the ‘Yoga Capital of the World’, Rishikesh is a place that rejuvenates the mind and the spirit. You can explore the various temples and ashrams near the glistening Ganges and take a yoga class to reconnect to your spirits. If you are looking for some adventure around the corner, Rishikesh also offers an array of adventure sports for you to indulge in, including hot air ballooning, cliff jumping, and kayaking.

2. Manali

The breathtaking Manali is the destination for those who would like to wander around or trek to the snow-capped mountains. The splendid aura of the small town, which also offers great scope for adventure sports, makes it a great destination for summer travel.

3. Darjeeling

Make your way through the lush tea gardens with the mighty Kanchenjunga looking over you in Darjeeling. Being a hotspot for biodiversity, Darjeeling is the destination to consider if you want to be closer to the pristine mother nature.

4. Munnar

Munnar is home to tea plantations at great elevations, scenic waterfalls, and hiking trails in great numbers. The town in the Idukki district of Kerala was a resort for the British elite. You can unravel the exquisite mountain camping tours at Echo Point or spot rare species in the nearby National Parks and Sanctuaries. You can even indulge in various adventures and water sports.

5. Shillong

Shillong is known for its charming hill stations, waterfalls, and mesmerizing colonial architecture. Unlock adventure traveling to the natural wonders like East Khasi Hills and camp under the stars for a night as a break from the array of mundane workdays in Shillong. Known for its nightlife, the gorgeous city of Shillong also satiates the taste of those who crave refreshing cocktails and good music.

6. Dharmashala

Dharmashala is the destination for all things adventurous. A glance at the shining snow-capped Himalayas in the backdrop while you explore temples, monasteries, tea gardens, and waterfalls. You can also go on a trek around the Kareri lake or take a day trip to Kangra Valley and explore the Kangra Fort. In short, Dharmashala is where you can spend a serene summer getaway.

7. Pondicherry

Known as the Paris of the East, Pondicherry is the destination to spend a bright summertime. Soak yourself under the sun on the exotic beaches of Pondicherry and follow it up with gorging on French cuisines. You can also click yourself exploring the bright, aesthetic houses in the French colony and immerse in adventure and watersports to complete your desired summer trip in Pondicherry.

8. Coonoor

Located in the lush Nilgiris, the quiet hill station of Coonoor makes for a quick getaway from the bustling life in the city. You can start with a toy train ride from Ooty to Coonoor and trek through the mysterious rainforests. You can also choose to have a family picnic, take a road trip, or even swim in the waterfalls to your liking in the scenic Coonoor.

9. Nainital

The Himalayan Resort Town of Nainital allows tourists to engage in scenic boat rides across the Naini Lake, view golden sunrises at the Tiffin top, and experience the divinity of various temples around. You can also shop for local souvenirs at the local market to take home at the end of the trip.

10. Araku Valley

Araku, the hill station in the Eastern Ghats, is known for its coffee plantations, waterfalls, and greenery. The valley houses a number of coffee museums for you to take a sip of the authentic coffee of the valley. You can also explore the tribal museum and top it off with a sumptuous local meal in the valley.

What are you waiting for? Head to these summer-friendly destinations in India!