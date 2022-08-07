Sunday Book Market at Mahila Haat, Daryaganj: Nothing compares to the satisfaction that comes from reading for bibliophiles all over the world. Both new and old books appear to greatly invigorate the spirit. The majority of you would be able to recall the renowned Daryaganj Sunday Book Market, which was a completely unique environment of trade and mayhem. That famous market is no longer there; in 2019, it relocated to Mahila Haat in Daryaganj.Also Read - Amid Rise In Covid Cases, Centre Issues Guidelines, Asks 7 States to Follow Five-fold Strategy

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line) Also Read - Delhi: Woman Sedated, Gang-raped at Spa in Pitampura; 4 Arrested

Timings: 9 AM Also Read - Delhi Excise Policy: City to Have 500 Govt Liquor Stores From September, No Private Players in Retail

Daryaganj was a helpful establishment, primarily to increase personal libraries, with its countless outlets offering books for 500 per kilogram. This book market in Delhi is a treasured memory, offering everything from difficult-to-find classics to 17th-century diaries of culinary and theatrical criticism. The Blitz attracted a lot of attention among the dusty book piles, which also contained some valuable treasures like a defunct film magazine.

Did you know that Daryaganj market sometimes referred to as Kitab Bazaar, opened its doors in 1964? The majority of these publications are priced between 20 and 500 Indian rupees. The cost of these books is either considerably less than the MRP or half of the actual cost. Only Sundays are designated as market days. The market typically opens at 9 AM on Sundays, though the timing varies with the seasons.

Other things you can find in the Daryaganj Sunday book market at Mahila Haat?

In addition to second-hand books, Daryaganj was home to a variety of other publications, including children’s books, biographies, memoirs, self-help books, books for competitive exams, and old books by obscure authors.

The Daryaganj Book Market was the best place to find anything and everything for the next DIY project. You name it, they had it: brushes, watercolours, and oil paints, among either stationer.

The Daryaganj Book Market is a veritable gold mine of antiquities that have outlived their owners. Old paintings and calendars that formerly decorated certain outdated mansions in Delhi can still be found.

After a tiresome morning of browsing, bargaining, and purchasing books, the food areas at Daryaganj Book Market are a visual delight.

Keep the following tips in mind before you visit the popular Daryaganj Sunday book market at Mahila Haat:

In order to obtain the chaos and avoid the Delhi heat, visit around 9 AM.

Be prepared to spend many hours walking this section of the book market because there are hundreds of books, magazines, and journals available for purchase.

If possible, wear walking shoes to ensure that your feet won’t suffer too much from all the walking.

Do your best to negotiate, even if many of these book dealers won’t budge and some will.

For this book lover’s heaven in Daryaganj, put your shopping conscience and carry a sizable bag.

Even though the suppliers switched to a digital form of transaction, it is advisable to carry some cash.

Daryaganj held up this sight as a priceless memento in an era of social media where the aroma of old books gradually goes away.