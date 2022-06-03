New Delhi: ALERT DELHIITES! Get ready for a soulful revelry this weekend. The much-awaited Sunset Festival is here in town at DLF Promenade, New Delhi. This festival is going to be all about the great assortment of gourmet, exotic drinks, music and groovy nights.Also Read - 5 Peaceful Hillside Retreats Near Noida You Can Escape This June

When: The festival will be held from June 4 to June 5 at the DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

The two days of vibrant lights, music, food and dance brings the town back to life😍✨ DATES: 4-5th June

Venue: DLF promenade. EARLY BIRD TICKETS: https://t.co/qkQGlsqRWk — Sunsetfestindia (@sunsetfestindia) May 18, 2022

What to expect?

Drool over Food and Drinks: There will be an irresistible assortment of cuisines in collaboration with Biryani Blues, Burger Singh, Mamagoto, Cafe Delhi Heights, Alaturka, and People of Tomorrow, The Masala Story, and The Waffle Company. Complementing the food will be some amazing drinks powered by Bacardi, Bira, Red Bull, The Beer Cafe and many more. Soulful vibes and groovy nights: There is a great line-up of live performances of artists for us to vibe and dance like nobody is watching. Artists like Tech Panda x Kenzani, Nash, Nida, Avantika, Ali Burrni, Chizai and others will be there to pump up the party. A night to remember: Create and capture memories with great photo-op sessions and make it a night you will always cherish. Additionally, to add a bit of friendly competition, one can indulge in fun beer games and a whole lot of other activity stalls to enjoy as well.

Event guide:

This event is only for people 18 and above.

Entry Fees: Rs 799 onwards

Time: 5 pm – 11 pm

Do not forget to carry a valid ID proof along with you.

There will be no refunds on purchased tickets, even in case of any rescheduling.

People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.

Early bird tickets already sold out. Head over to insider.com now and book your tickets asap! It is time to #unbottlethemadness.