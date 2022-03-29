Surajkund Mela 2022: After a two-year hiatus, the Surajkund International Crafts Mela is returned. The renowned fair, which takes place in Surajkund village in Faridabad, Haryana, is in its 35th year. The Haryana Tourism Department organises the popular Surajkund Mela. The fair brings together Indian culture and creativity under one deck, attracting over a million visitors from all around the globe. The Surajkund International Crafts Mela that started on March 19th will be open till April 4, 2022. It is more than simply a mela; it is a festival of this thriving country’s art, craft, and culture. This year’s Surajkund Mela has returned in all its splendour, attracting a large crowd. The fair, which attracts a large number of visitors, provides a unique opportunity to learn about Indian folk traditions and cultural heritage.Also Read - Planning a Trip to Qatar? Top 10 Unique Day Trips From Qatar’s Capital

At Surajkund in Faridabad, Haryana, a riot of colours, the tempo of drum beats, and the joy of living collide. The Mela is a guardian of legacy crafts that include the adoption of traditional skills that are dying away due to cheap device imitations, and a distinct portion of the Mela is dedicated to presenting these heritage arts. We have another reason for visitors to come to the Surajkund Mela, other than getting lost in India's rich past and relishing ethnic dishes from all over the country. The market, which showcases a diverse selection of Indian handicrafts, vintage fabrics, and handlooms; provides some unique items for less than Rs 200.

Here are 12 items you can purchase from the Surajkund Mela under Rs 200:

1. Mugs – Rs 80 per piece

Intricate attention to detail adorns these handcrafted ceramic mugs. Each mug is one-of-a-kind, with its varied texture.

2. Earrings – Starting from Rs 50

You’ll fall in love with these gorgeous earrings with an intricate pattern and robust design just by looking at them.

3. Nosepins – Rs 50

These oxidised silver nose pins, inspired by our cultural fascination, are the ideal way to keep your ethnic style fresh and appealing.

4. Masks – Rs 100

These reusable, handcrafted outdoor face masks are the ideal way to add a vibrant touch as you keep yourself safe.

5. Hooks – Rs 50

The handmade decorative wall hook is a fantastic touch to any home. These lovely hooks can completely change the look of your home.

6. Door Knobs – Rs 50

These beautiful knobs have been made to provide an aesthetic flair to elevate the interiors.

7. Pens – Rs 20

We must make informed decisions and choose more environmentally friendly, long-lasting items. These pens make for the perfect option.

8. Diaries – Rs 200

These notebooks can be used for anything, from jotting down ideas and recollections to keeping track of phone numbers. As a result, be both orderly and fashionable.

9. Pouches – Starting from Rs 60

These handmade lovely pouches hold everything as they should and that too at a very affordable rate.

10. Book Marks – Rs 20

For all avid book readers, these handcrafted bookmarks are the perfect accessory for your books.

11. Fridge Magnets – Rs 200

Versatile magnets like these can brighten your room, spark conversations, and jog memories. What are you waiting for?

12. Perfume -Rs 100

Handcrafted in the Indian city of Mysore, the smell of these perfumes is the pure organic aroma.

What are you waiting for? Head to these places for these amazing buys.