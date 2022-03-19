Surajkund Mela 2022: From the 19th of March onwards, the annual Surajkund International Crafts Mela will open its doors to a celebration of Indian folk traditions and cultural heritage. Taking pride in its position on the international tourist calendar, the Mela attracts over a million visitors over the course of the fortnight, including thousands of overseas visitors. The Surajkund Mela is the world’s largest crafts fair, showcasing the rich diversity of India’s handicrafts, handlooms, and cultural fabric.Also Read - New Zealand Travel Updates: Tourism Restarts For International Tourists From May

The Surajkund Mela is a one-of-a-kind international artisan fair that provides a platform for artists from all over the world to demonstrate their culture and creativity. The Haryana Tourism Department hosts the mela at Surajkund every year, and it has many interesting attractions for travellers of all ages. Over 20 countries from South Asia, Africa, and Europe have volunteered to help make this fair a big success.

Date: 19th March to 4th April 2022

Timings: 12.30 PM – 9.30 PM

Ticket price of Surajkund Mela 2022:

Weekday – Rs 120 per person

Weekend – Rs 180 per person

Click HERE to know about the day-wise cultural programmes.

About Surajkund Mela 2022:

The scenic Surajkund village near Faridabad is nestled between the villages of Lakkarpur and Baharpur. The essence of this bewitching fair is aptly captured by a dash of colour, the speed of the music, and faultless craftsmanship. The main goal of this festival, like any other, is to promote the talent and culture of our country’s indigenous artisans.

Ethnic cuisines from all over the world are served at the multi-cuisine Food Courts, which are quite famous among tourists. The spellbinding nighttime recitals at ‘Natyashala’ and glittering folk performances at the two ‘Chaupals’ raise the fun factor. There are specialised areas for amusement, adventure sports, and thrill rides, making it a must-see event for young people.

The theme state of Surajkund Mela 2022:

The 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2022’s theme state is ‘Jammu & Kashmir,‘ which is presenting its distinct culture and rich legacy via art forms and handicrafts. Hundreds of Jammu and Kashmiri artists will perform a variety of indigenous performances. There is a cornucopia of legacy and culture from Jammu & Kashmir to enchant the audience, ranging from traditional dances to exquisite crafts.

Have you booked your tickets yet?