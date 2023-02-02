Home

Travel

Surajkund Mela 2023: Check Step By Step Guide to Buy Surajkund Mela Tickets Online at surajkundmelaauthority.com

Surajkund Mela 2023: Check Step By Step Guide to Buy Surajkund Mela Tickets Online at surajkundmelaauthority.com

Surajkund Mela 2023: Surajkund International Crafts Mela is a highly acclaimed world’s biggest crafts fair. Check step by step Guide to buy Surajkund Mela Tickets online at surajkundmelaauthority.com.

This year the theme state is the North Eastern region and the partner nation is Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Surajkund Mela 2023: The 36th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 3 to February 19 at Surajkund in Faridabad, Haryana. The Mela is organized by the Surajkund Mela Authority & Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs. This year the theme state is the North Eastern region and the partner nation is Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The finest craftspersons from across the country wind their way to participate in a celebration of India’s age-old living crafts in a rhapsody christened Surajkund Crafts Mela. The best of the crafts are unveiled under cosy thatch roofs, ethnic ambiance, and rural romance of Indian villages.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela is a highly acclaimed world’s biggest crafts fair. It is a one of its kind experience where you get to interact with skilful and dexterous artists who showcase their talents with their magnificent handicrafts items in the majestic rural backdrop. So, if you want to go to the Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2023, here’s how to buy Surajkund Mela tickets online.

Step-by-Step Guide to Buy Surajkund Mela Tickets?

Go to Surajkund Mela Authority’s official website at surajkundmelaauthority.com .

. Scan the QR code to get the link to book Surajkund Mela tickets.

One can also click here to open BookMyShow directly.

Head over to BookMyShow to book Surajkund Mela tickets online.

You can also book parking tickets which are being handled by Park+ online.

How Can I Buy Surajkund Mela Tickets From BookMyShow?

If you want to attend the event, the tickets are available online BookMyShow application too. The benefit of purchasing Surajkund Mela 2023 tickets online is that you will not have to wait in line to enter the Surajkund Mela grounds.