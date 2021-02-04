Surajkund Mela is a festival which is also known as International craft fair usually witness millions of visitors from all over the world every year. But this year, the story will be different as the Haryana government has decided to cancel the craft fair, as reported by Times of India. The fortnight-long festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic, leaving artisans from many countries disappointed. Also Read - Australian Open 2021: Players, Coaches Asked to Isolate After Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The TOI report states the Haryana government will review the situation in April and the decision of cancelling the fair has left artisans who were hoping to make some profits after a harsh 2020 are upset. Haryana tourism minister Kanwar Pal said that the fair was cancelled due to COVID. He added that they will try to hold it as soon as possible.

The Haryana government is also facing losses and Surajkund Mela was their chance to earn revenues from ticket sales, stalls and advertisements. Nodal officer of Surajkund Mela, Rajesh Joon said that senior officials of Haryana Tourism Corporation are exploring other possibilities. He said that if the situation gets better, they will host the mela in the coming days.

From this fair, the artisans used to earn almost Rs 15,000 per month before the lockdown. But the pandemic has hit them hard because of rising in prices of essential commodities and the increase in the precautionary medical expenditure, reported the publication.

The artisans say that fairs like Surajkund play a pivotal role as it helps in enhancing the livelihood of artisans, boost their confidence and country’s cultural capital.

Surajkund Mela is a great opportunity for visitors as well as the artisans. It is the perfect melange of culture, traditions and talents.