International Travel Update: From lockdowns to stringent Covid-related curbs and restrictions, countries worldwide are once again reeling under the deadly Covid-19 various. The new variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has brought lives of people across the places to a standstill once more, leaving us anguished about the future.

Suspension of Quarantine-Free Visa Policy in Thailand – Key Points

Thailand , one of the most popular tourist destinations, has decided to suspend its quarantine-free visa policy for vaccinated visitors , owing to the ongoing Omicron variant outbreak, reported ToI. The Southeast Asian country has also taken some other Covid-related measures in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

in areas that are at . FYI, the virus task force of Thailand has, however, not included Bangkok, Phuket, and six other tourist destinations from any strict containment measures. In these areas, alcohol will be banned for consumption at restaurants and other commercial places only after 9 PM.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said, as per the report, that overseas visitors, who are holding valid visas for the quarantine waiver, will still be allowed to enter the country. Moreover, those who already have approvals under the government’s Test and Go programme will be allowed to enter the country with their approved length of stay.

The government will be monitoring the situation in the coming days.

People visit Thailand for its stunning tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins and ornate temples among others. Since, the nation is heavily dependent on tourism, the Covid-induced curbs and restrictions are causing its tourism industry to face hardship in the last two years.

Best Time to Visit

Even though you can visit Thailand all through the year, the best time to visit Thailand would be during the cool and dry season between November and early April.