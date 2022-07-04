Sustainable Traveller: An eco-friendly hotel is one that aims to benefit both the surrounding area and the environment. It runs in a manner that lessens both the carbon footprint of the hotel operation and the carbon footprint of the guests and employees. While greenwashing hotels frequently employ statements like Use No Plastic, Organic Food, Save Water, and Reuse Towel to try to deceive customers. But one should make an effort to realize that it’s anything but environmentally friendly if all it is is heart-stirring rhetoric about green living without any details.Also Read - Delhi, Where Do You Head For Brekkie? Mark These 5 Best Places To Enjoy a Scrumptious Breakfast

. A sustainable traveller needs to look for a bigger picture in terms of sustainability and think critically about the small things. Is the hotel offering natural shampoo, but using mini single-use plastic bottles? Is it urging travellers to reuse towels but not save water through various practices like greywater usage or rainwater harvesting? Is it using energy-efficient lights but at the same time has thousands of light bulbs on the property consuming a hell lot of energy? Also Read - Top 5 Things Kashmir Is Famous For Apart From Its Enchanting Beauty - Watch Video

Hotels that truly care about the environment invest in various measures like renewable energy, waste management, water conservation, reducing plastic usage, and much more. Also Read - Mawryngkhang Trek: Why You Must Embark On This Unique Bamboo Trek In Meghalaya?

Below mentioned is a quick checklist for a sustainable traveller:

1. Green Rating & Accreditation

Look for a section on the hotel website where genuine sustainability credentials are highlighted be it in terms of a green leaf rating or certificate from a reputed organization.

2. Transparency

It’s very important for a traveller to understand how transparent a hotel is in terms of its efforts toward reducing its carbon footprint. A genuine eco-friendly hotel will not hesitate to provide information related to the percentage of electricity requirement met by clean energy sources. It will also provide details related to the use of low-flow shower heads, dual-flush toilets, rainwater harvesting and recycling of greywater.

3. Food and Beverage

Check if the items mentioned in the menu are local and seasonal. Does the hotel promote a lavish buffet or offer a fixed menu that includes local delicacies? If it boasts a widespread buffet – then it’s just not eco.

4. Housekeeping

The hotel uses green agents and encourages the reuse of towels and on-request bedlinen change.

5. Local empowerment

Truly sustainable hotels not only support but also promote local economies by hiring local staff, sourcing food and other materials from local businesses etc.

6. Sustainability Report

An eco-friendly hotel will have a sustainable report that’s accessible to all. The report will include details of efforts made by the hotel towards reducing carbon footprint and social impact creation.

Inputs from Ms Chaitali Tarat, co-founder & chief sustainability officer, Veekends