Sustainable Traveller: The year 2022 has been dubbed as the year of revenge tourism. With the return of travel after a long hiatus and the indomitable burden that it will bring on the destinations, vacationers can actually choose a location that is offbeat, unexplored and one which allows travellers to create authentic, personalized experiences. Traversing unfrequented places reduces the burden on popular destinations and permits the less populated places to profit from the benefits of tourism.

India.com got in touch with Aditi Balbir, Founder & CEO, Veekends to discuss the role of travellers in setting trends and contributing to native economies. Travel opens doors for us to learn about and immerse ourselves in people's culture, traditions and way of life. While it is common for travellers to follow an itinerary and tick off all destinations on their checklist it is advantageous for people to slow down and forge deeper connections with their surroundings.

Here is how travellers can practise sustainability:

Meet the locals and learn about their way of life and ascertain a lifestyle

Instead of visiting famous attractions, discover the local livelihood activities

Engage with the community by learning their traditional recipes.

Visit places closer to home that is easily accessible by trains and public transport

Travellers can instil smaller initiatives like:

Eliminating the use of single-use plastics

Conserving energy

Opting to stay at homestays

Staying in hotels operated by locals

Visiting local restaurants

Shopping from local markets

Vocalize sustainable trends

Stay away from brands that engage in greenwashing

Respect and support natural spaces

Being the driving force of the industry, we play a major role in introducing initiatives that benefit not only the aggregators but also the environment. Opt for accommodations that are sustainable, properties that make an effort to reduce their carbon footprint and are contributing to the well-being of their surroundings.

Are you a sustainable traveller yet? Let us know!