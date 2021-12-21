Mumbai: Travellers who have been looking forward to visiting Switzerland can now rejoice! Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), the preferred airline between the two countries, will finally welcome passengers from India starting 10th January 2022, as India and Switzerland sign an air bubble agreement that allows their national carriers to operate flights between the two countries.Also Read - How to Easily Get a Free Hotel Room Upgrade on Your Next Trip? Check Out These 5 Simple Tips

SWISS will begin direct flights to and fro from Mumbai twice a week starting early next year. Flights from Mumbai to Zurich will depart on Wednesdays and Fridays while flights from Zurich to Mumbai will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays. More flights will follow in the next few months from Mumbai as well as Delhi.

Travellers are advised to strictly adhere to the passenger eligibility criteria mentioned at the time of booking and to check all applicable transit regulations for Switzerland. More information is available at www.swiss.com.

Switzerland, a popular tourist destination among Indians, is now open to Indians who have been fully vaccinated with either the COVISHIED or COVAXIN doses. All fully vaccinated adults are required to fill out an entry form and present their COVID certificate as well as the RT-PCR test result to authorities upon arrival in Switzerland. However, the requirement for a second RT-PCR test within 4 to 7 days has been waived for fully vaccinated travellers or for people who recovered from COVID in the last 6 months.