Switzerland Travel Update: This is really great news for people planning to visit Switzerland. According to the news report, Swiss authorities announced that the covid-19 report is not required for travellers who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus. According to the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), people who are not vaccinated and have not recovered from covid-19 have to take tests to enter.

The Consulate General of Switzerland in Mumbai passed on this information and all the orders came in effect from 22 January. People who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from covid-19 do not require a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) report before entering.

According to reports, as there is the limited testing capacity of those infected or unvaccinated travellers, a follow up will no longer be required. However, if a PCR test report is required, the report should not be 72 hours old or the RAT is 24 hours older on arrival. Passenger Locate Form (PLF) is required for people travelling to Switzerland via long-distance bus service or a plane.

People who are not fully vaccinated or recovered need to show a negative report and recovery report. PLF should be filled online before arrival.

According to the reports, no mandatory quarantine is required for people entering Switzerland. People with a Swiss residence permit or Swiss passport can enter at any time. They will have to follow health-related measures at the Swiss border.

Children under the age of 16 do not require a covid-19 report. Along with it, certain categories of people are also exempted. For instance, people with a medical emergency or travelling without stopping.