Mumbai: Switzerland has now opened its borders to all fully vaccinated, recovered visitors without mandating any pre-arrival COVID testing, after imposing months of necessary travel protocols. This comes as good news for Indian travellers to the beautiful country who will now not have to present a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen test before entering Switzerland. Families and friends can enjoy all that Switzerland has to offer – from its lakes and villages to the famous Alps – without worries as long as they abide by the rules.

Among the other COVID-related measures announced by the Federal Council (FC) are:

From 31st January 2022, COVID-19 certificates have a reduced validity period of 270 days, including certificates issued as proof of recovery from COVID, to ensure that the Swiss certificate remains acknowledged in the EU

Travellers coming to Switzerland by plane or long-distance bus services are the only ones who need to fill out the Passenger Locator Form (PLF)

Individuals who are vaccinated or have recovered in the last four months are exempt from contact quarantine. Contact quarantine is limited to the end of February

Travellers that are unvaccinated and have not recovered from COVID-19 would still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test report prior to entrance in Switzerland. However, due to limited testing capacity, travellers will no longer be required to take follow-up tests four to seven days after arriving.