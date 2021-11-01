International Travel News: As the Covid situation is improving across the globe and people are inching back to normalcy, several countries have started to open their borders for the overseas travellers. In that list joins Australia, which on Monday, opened its international border almost 600 days after Covid-induced lockdown. This sparked emotional scenes at Sydney airport as loved ones reunited, reported AFP. Scroll down to read more.Also Read - These 15 Airlines Have Ceased Operations in India Over Past Decade | Full List Here

Emotional Family Reunions in Sydney as Australia Lifts 600-Day Covid Travel Ban

Shortly after dawn, bleary-eyed passengers began to trickle into the arrivals terminal at Kingsford Smith International and were quickly wrapped up in the tearful embraces of flower-clutching relatives, AFP reported.

Last year in March, owing to the Covid-19 global health scare, Australia had introduced some of the world's toughest border restrictions. Following that, almost all travel to the island continent halted, prompting critics to dub the country a "hermit state".

Tim Turner, who had not seen his son for more than a year, was quoted by AFP that it was “pretty brilliant” that they were now able to reunite. Arriving in Sydney was “beautiful, beautiful”, he told reporters at the airport.

Echoing similar sentiments, Julie Choo, who flew back from the UK to visit her sick mother in hospital, said she was trying not to cry as the plane touched down. “I just can’t wait to touch my mother’s hand when I see her. I can’t wait to hold her,” she told reporters. “It’s going to be very emotional.”

For the last 19 months, Australians have been banned from travelling abroad without permission owing to the pandemic. Families were split across continents, and tens of thousands of nationals were stranded overseas.

The few who did gain permission to enter were forced to spend thousands of dollars and agree to spend 14 days locked in a hotel room in a quarantine. However, those conditions have now been dropped for the country’s two largest cities — Sydney and Melbourne — which will now allow vaccinated Australians to come and go without quarantine of any kind.

Leaving The Island

AFP quoted Abhi Bajaj, 35, who said it was “too overwhelming” that he could now travel to the United States to celebrate Christmas with family after two years apart. “I was waiting for this day for a long time,” he told AFP, before boarding a flight to Los Angeles.

Australian airline Qantas had grounded much of its fleet for more than 18 months, with CEO Alan Joyce calling the resumption of regular international flights “a long time coming”. “It’s wonderful to see Australians able to reunite with loved ones after such a long time apart,” he said.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a “big day for Australia”, posting on Facebook that the country was now “ready for take-off!”

The Way Forward

Now that the coronavirus situation is improving, the travel sector is expected to resume slowly after such a protracted shutdown, with low passenger numbers on the first flights to arrive.

For the uninitiated, more than one million foreign residents remain stuck in Australia unable to see friends or relatives overseas, with the relaxed travel rules applying mainly to citizens. Further, some Australian states with lower vaccination rates will remain virtually closed to the world, as they still have mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine requirements in place.

If you are planning a trip to Australia, don’t forget to check latest Covid-related guidelines on the government websites.